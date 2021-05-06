Unfortunately, Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias is Still a Ways Away
But JoAnna Garcia Swisher promises it will be worth the wait.
Don't hold your breath for the return of Sweet Magnolias.
This week Deadline confirmed that season two of the popular series is in production for a 2022 premiere.
While Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date, the streamer did reveal that Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley), and Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan) have all been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming season.
And no: there's still no word on who was in that car.
Series lead JoAnna Garcia Swisher celebrated her return to the feel-good show on Instagram in March. While she wasn't able to share any spoilers, she did promise that "it will be worth the wait."
The show, which is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, is a tale of friendship, family, and romance set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity. The soapy drama centers around three best friends, Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.
WATCH: JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares Her Thoughts on Season Two of Sweet Magnolias
The first season of Sweet Magnolias was primarily shot in the real-world town of Covington, Georgia, located less than an hour east of Atlanta. All signs post to the show's sophomore season also being shot in the popular filming location.
Well, you know what they say: you can't rush perfection!