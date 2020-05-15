Sweet Magnolias Is a New Netflix Series Set in the South

We have a long list of favorite television series that are set in the South, and Netflix has an upcoming show that’s vying for a spot on that list. It’s Sweet Magnolias, a feel-good series about friendship and family that’s set in a fictional South Carolina town.

The show is based on the Sweet Magnolias book series by Sherryl Woods. The series began with Stealing Home, which was originally published in 2007, and also includes the books A Slice of Heaven, Feels Like Family, Welcome to Serenity, Home in Carolina, Sweet Tea at Sunrise, Honeysuckle Summer, Midnight Promises, Catching Fireflies, and Where Azaleas Bloom.

The upcoming Netflix series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Reba, The Internship) as Maddie Townsend, Heather Headley (Chicago Med, She’s Gotta Have It) as Helen Decatur, and Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings) as Dana Sue Sullivan. They’re three friends living in a small town who decide to go into business together to transform a big old house into a beautiful new spa. Netflix describes the series this way, “Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.” You can tune into the series trailer online here.

The cast of Sweet Magnolias also includes Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Dion Johnstone, and Jamie Lynn Spears as members of the community of Serenity.

Season one of the upcoming series will arrive on Netflix on May 19, 2020. You can learn more about Sweet Magnolias at netflix.com, and you can also find all of the Sweet Magnolias books available at amazon.com.

