Sweet Magnolias Stars Reuniting for Lifetime Christmas Movie
Fans of Dana Sue's chemistry with her estranged husband Ronnie on Sweet Magnolias will be excited to learn what Lifetime has up its sleeve for the upcoming holiday season.
According to Deadline, Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue) will executive produce and headline A Country Christmas Harmony with her Sweet Magnolias co-star Brandon Quinn (Ronnie) as part of the network's annual "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup of holiday programming.
Below is the official synopsis for A Country Christmas Harmony, via Deadline:
"Before Chrissy Kessler's (Elliott) meteoric rise to fame, the country music superstar was just a small-town girl with dreams of the big time. Now, with her record sales on a rapid decline, Chrissy is strong-armed by an unrelenting record executive to return to the hometown she left behind to perform a live Christmas concert. Accompanying her on this journey is her longtime supportive assistant Eugene (Danny Pintauro). Luke Covington's (Quinn) quiet life is suddenly disrupted when he runs into Chrissy, his ex-girlfriend and former country music duo partner, who disappeared on him to pursue her solo career, all those years ago. After a tempestuous rainstorm forces the ex-sweethearts to seek shelter in Luke's ranch home, the two realize that the only way they'll survive the holidays is with the other one's help."
Given her background in musical theater, we assume (and hope!) the film will feature Elliott's singing talents.
Stay tuned for more information as we get it!