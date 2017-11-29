5 Things You Didn't Know About 'Sweet Home Alabama'
It's no secret Southerners love Sweet Home Alabama—lines from the film remind us of quips heard around our own dinner tables, and the scenery looks like home. It's the kind of movie where you know every line by heart, and the plot simply never gets old. The film will celebrates its 15th birthday this month, having debuted September 27, 2002. In honor of this beloved time capsule of life down South, we've rounded up a few behind-the-scenes tid-bits from the making of Sweet Home Alabama. Alabamians are quick to tell you it was filmed in Georgia (as are peach state residents…) but do you know all there is to know about this Southern favorite?
1. It is illegal to land a plane on Lake Peachtree. According to IMDb, the cast of the movie found out after receiving a $300 ticket for landing Jake's plane on it.
2. The jaw-dropping hand-blown glass known in the film as "Deep South Glass" is work from the company Simon Pearce, based in Vermont. The company says each piece of "lightning glass" required a team of five glassblowers.
3. Get your tissues ready, because the coon dog cemetery depicted in the film is a real place. The Key Underwood Coon Dog Memorial Grave in Tuscumbia, Alabama, has become the resting place for more than 300 beloved coon dogs since 1937.
4. According to IMDb, the producer, Stokely Chaffin, was raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and insisted her screenwriter, C. Jay Cox visit Alabama before writing the screenplay. Probably a good call—the South is one of those places you just have to see for yourself.
5. Sweet Home Alabama was the first production to film in Tiffany's since Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961). Clearly it's a special place–for a special movie.