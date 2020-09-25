20 Quotes About Sunsets That Prove Just How Beautiful They Are
“I never met a sunset I didn’t like.”
Whether you’re sitting on the beach, hiking in the mountains, or even relaxing in a rocking chair on your own front porch, watching a breathtaking sunset never gets old. Each day ends with a unique sunset that is unlike any that has come before or will come after. While there are no words or even pictures that can capture the true beauty of watching a sunset in person, these quotes aim to eloquently describe just how beautiful and inspiring they can be.
This collection of quotes about sunsets will make great captions for your next Instagram post that features the beautiful colors of the sky as it transitions from day to night. They'll also inspire you to experience every sunset that you can. So whether you are looking for a short quote to use as a caption or a longer sunset quote for inspiration, you're sure to find plenty of beautiful sunset quotes that you love on this list.
“May every sunrise hold more promise and every sunset hold more peace.” – Umair Siddiqui
“Every sunset is an opportunity to reset.”– Richie Norton
“Sunsets, like childhood, are viewed with wonder not just because they are beautiful but because they are fleeting.” – Richard Paul Evans
“Sunsets are like God’s paintings in the sky.” – Unknown
“Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
“When the sun is setting, leave whatever you are doing and watch it.” – Mehmet Murat Ildan
“A day spent with dreaming and sunsets and refreshing breezes cannot be bettered.” – Nicholas Sparks
“There’s always a sunrise and always a sunset and it’s up to you to choose to be there for it.” – Cheryl Strayed
“Sunset is still my favorite color, and rainbow is second.” – Mattie Stepanek
“Never waste any amount of time doing anything important when there is a sunset outside that you should be sitting under.” – C. JoyBell C.
"There's a sunrise and a sunset every single day, and they're absolutely free. Don't miss so many of them." – Jo Walton
“You want proof there’s a God? Look outside, watch a sunset.” – Frank E. Peretti
“Softly the evening came with the sunset.” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
“Enjoy the beauty of a sunset, nature’s farewell kiss for the night.” – Sharon Rene
“It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream.” – Bern Williams
"Sunsets are just little glimpses of the golden streets of heaven." – Unknown
“I can count on my fingers the number of sunsets I have left, and I don’t want to miss any of them.” – Suzanne Collins
“Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully.” – Kristen Butler
“Sunsets are proof that endings can often be beautiful too.” – Beau Taplin