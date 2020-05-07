Sunflower Quotes To Inspire and Brighten Your Day

From short and sweet to inspirational and meaningful, these sunflower quotes will brighten even the dreariest day.

During difficult days, sometimes we just need to stand tall and press our face to the sun – like the stately sunflower. Seeing a field of giant yellow flowers can’t help but make us smile. Poets and writers have penned odes to this grand flower for decades. English poet, William Blake, wrote about them in “Ah! Sun-flower” in 1794! Sunflowers are at their peak July, August, and September and are perfect for summer and fall flower arrangements. For a big (no pun intended) impact in your garden, plant sunflowers for some happy inspiration every day. They come in other colors, too, and according to our own Grumpy Gardener, they are the easiest flower to plant. Maybe I’ll even grow one to rival the 30 ft. Guinness World Record holder grown by Hans-PeterSchiffer in 2014! While we’re spending more time with family right now, maybe grow your own sunflowers or even take a drive to a sunflower field near you. In the meantime, here are some inspirational and cute sunflower quotes to enjoy.

Inspirational Sunflower Quotes

“Ah! sunflower, weary of time,

Who countest the steps of the sun,

Seeking after that sweet golden clime

Where the traveller's journey is done;

Where the youth pined away with desire,

And the pale virgin shrouded in snow,

Arise from their graves and aspire;

Where my sunflower wishes to go.”

William Blake

“Flowers have an expression of countenance as much as men or animals. Some seem to smile some have a sad expression some are pensive and diffident others again are plain, honest and upright, like the broad-faced sunflower and hollyhock.”

Henry Ward Beecher

“Who knows what may lie around the next corner? There may be a window somewhere ahead. It may look out on a field of sunflowers.”

Joe Hill

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadow. It’s what sunflowers do.”

Helen Keller

“Light-enchanted sunflower, thou

Who gazest ever true and tender

On the sun's revolving splendour.”

Pedro Calderon de la Barca

“Which makes it ironic my favorite flower isn’t even indigenous to the British Isles, let alone Yorkshire. I don’t think there’s anything on this planet that more trumpets life that the sunflower. For me, that’s because of the reason behind its name. Not because it looks like the sun but because it follows the sun. During the course of the day, the head tracks the journey of the sun across the sky. A satellite dish for sunshine. Wherever light is, no matter how weak, these flowers will find it. And that’s such an admirable thing. And such a lesson in life.”

Tim Firth

Helen Mirren

“If roses tried to be sunflowers, they would lose their beauty; and if sunflowers tried to be roses, they would lose their strength.”

Matshona Dhliwayo

“In the morning the sunflower blossoms due to the sun's rays. This morning I just wanted to remind you that my heart blossoms with love for you every day I wake up and it is going to do that forever.”

Sheila Carey

“Fame is the scentless sunflower, with gaudy crown of gold; But friendship is the breathing rose, with sweets in every fold.”

Oliver Wendell Holmes

“One of the remarkable characteristics of young wild sunflowers, in addition to growing in soil that is not hospitable, is how the young flower bud follows the sun across the sky. In doing so, it receives life-sustaining energy before bursting forth in its glorious yellow color.

Like the young sunflower, when we follow the Savior of the world, the Son of God, we flourish and become glorious despite the many terrible circumstances that surround us. He truly is our light and life.”

Quentin L. Cook

Sticky Note these Short Sunflower Quotes

“Turn your face to the sun, and shadows follow behind you.”

Maori Proverb

“True friends are like bright sunflowers that never fade away, even over distance and time.”

Marie Williams Johnstone

“The sunflower is a favorite emblem of constancy.”

Thomas Bulfinch

“The sunflower is mine, in a way.”

Vincent Van Gogh

“The morning glories and the sunflowers turn naturally toward the light, but we have to be taught, it seems.”

Richard Rohr

“Every friend is to the other a sun, and a sunflower also. He attracts and follows.”

Jean Paul

“I want to be like a sunflower; so that even on the darkest days I will stand tall and find the sunlight.”

Unknown

“Never look directly at the sun. Instead, look at the sunflower.”

Vera Nazarian

“The road to freedom is bordered with sunflowers.”

Martin Firrell

Cute Sunflower Quotes to Share with Your Friends

“Her smile put the sunflower to shame.”

Jerry Spinelli

“Does she realize she looks like a sunflower, ready to rain sunlight on all who look down upon her?”

Simone Elkeles

“We’re all golden sunflowers inside.”

Allen Ginsberg

“Sunflowers end up facing the sun, but they go through a lot of dirt to find their way there.”

J.R. Rim

“If I were a flower…I would be a sunflower. To always follow the sun, turn my back to darkness, stand proud, tall and straight even with my head full of seeds.”

Pam Stewart

“And the yellow sunflower by the brook, in autumn beauty stood.”

William Cullen Bryant

“And here the sunflower of the spring burns bright in the morning’s beam.”

Ebenezer Elliott

“A sunflower field is like a sky with a thousand suns.”

Corina Abdulahm-Negura

“I am working with the enthusiasm of a man from Marseilles eating bouillabaisse, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to you because I am busy painting huge sunflowers.”

Vincent Van Gogh

“I can't feel bad about being who I am, just like the girl next to me can't feel bad about being who she is. Because a rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose.”

Miranda Kerr

Take some time today to contemplate the sunflower’s beauty, stature, steadfastness, and consistency. Keep your face to the sun and remember…

“Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace.”

Old French Proverb