Cute Summer Captions for Instagram
Once you've captured the perfect picture enjoying the sunshine during the summer, all you need is a caption for your photo to post it on Instagram. Whether you're enjoying the waves at the beach, hanging at the pool, or boating on the lake, these captions, quotes, and song lyrics are just what you need to complete your Instagram post.
Short Captions
"Beach Please"
"Hello Sunshine"
"Seas the Day"
"Vitamin Sea"
"Eat. Beach. Sleep. Repeat."
"You, Me, and the Sea"
"Paradise Found"
"Life is Better at the Beach"
"Sweet Summertime"
"Less Monday, More Summer"
"Ocean Air, Salty Hair"
"Sea You Soon"
"My sense of direction leads me to the beach."
"Girls just wanna have sun."
"The beach is always a good idea."
"Good Morning Sunshine."
"Beach Hair, Don't Care"
"Shake Your Palm Palms"
"Good Times and Tan Lines."
Quote Captions
"Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air."-Ralph Waldo Emerson
"I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." -Susan Branch
"Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." -Jenny Han
"When all else fails, take a vacation." -Betty Williams
"Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June." -Al Bernstein
"Summertime is always the best of what might be." -Charles Bowden
"The summer night is like a perfection of thought." -Wallace Stevens
Song Lyric Captions
"Sunshine gonna wash my blues away." -Zac Brown Band
"It's a smile, it's a kiss, it's a sip of wine, it's summertime." -Kenny Chesney
"'Cause a little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about." -John Mayer
"Only worry in the world is the tide gonna reach my chair." -Zac Brown Band
"Take me somewhere sunny and 75" -Joe Nichols