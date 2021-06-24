5 Iconic Southern Women Authors You Should Be Reading
Few things are better than sitting a spell with an iced tea and a good book.
Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Aimee Nezhukumatathil is impressive. She's a New York Times best-selling author, an award-winning poet, a successful essay and nonfiction writer, and a professor of English at the University of Mississippi. Barnes & Noble awarded her most recent book, World of Wonders, the 2020 book of the year. Her perceptive outlook on nature and growth throughout life pushes this remarkable illustrated essay collection to the top of our list.
Sue Monk Kidd
Born and raised in Sylvestor, Georgia, Sue Monk Kidd initially worked as a registered nurse before switching careers to focus on writing, eventually becoming an internationally best-selling author. Her first novel, The Secret Life of Bees, became a New York Times bestseller and was later adapted into a film in 2004. Her most recent novel, The Book of Longings, was released in April 2020 to widespread critical acclaim and reached number five on the New York Times Hardcover Fiction list. We'll certainly put a bookmark next to this Southern author.
Jesmyn Ward
On top of being a MacArthur Genius and acclaimed novelist, activist, and associate professor of English at Tulane University, Jesmyn Ward made her mark in literary history by winning the U.S. National Book Award for Fiction…twice. She won first in 2011 with her novel Salvage the Bones and then again in 2017 with Sing, Unburied, Sing. Ward lives in Mississippi with her children and continues to write stories set largely in the South and is regarded as a standout writer of her generation. Sing, Unburied, Sing is a must read.
Delia Owens
Georgia raised, retired zoologist Delia Owens blew us all away with her smashing debut novel Where the Crawdads Sing. After the initial book release in 2018, fellow Southerner Reese Witherspoon aided its success by selecting it for her book club in 2018. This, combined with social media and good old word of mouth, Owen's novel rose to top bestseller lists worldwide. More than 4.5 million copies have sold so far and Witherspoon is turning it into a movie.
Angie Thomas
From teen rapper to award winning novelist, producer and activist, Angie Thomas takes the pound cake when it comes to Southern authors you should be reading. Drawing from her experiences growing up in Jackson, Mississippi, Angie Thomas began writing at a young age. Her debut novel, The Hate U Give, actually started as a senior project in college. When she completed it, her book debuted at number one on the New York Times best seller list and was adapted into a critically acclaimed film. We can't wait to see what's coming next for Angie Thomas.