Classic Spring Wedding
Their Story
I hesitated when he asked for my number,” recalls Beth who met Josh at a party in New York City. “But when he said ‘If you give me your number, I will definitely call you,’ I was drawn to how intentional he was.” After a year of dating, Beth, who is from Auburn, Alabama, moved to San Francisco, and Josh, a Boston native, followed two years later. A year after that, a trip to Greece was the site of his proposal. For their spring wedding, they decided to celebrate their two backgrounds and create a mini-vacation for family and friends in New Orleans. There, they found the perfect mix of a vibrant city atmosphere and traditional Southern influences. Friday night’s rehearsal dinner at Latrobe’s on Royale in the French Quarter—the historical site of the first Louisiana State Bank—was a nod to Josh’s career in finance, while Beth, an architect, was drawn to the Southern vernacular design of the Houmas House, where they said their vows.
- Wedding Coordinator:Get Polished Events; 504/301-0316
- Photographer:A Bryan Photo; 205/222-2207
- Wedding Gown: Monique Lhuillier through Bridal Galleria; 415/362-2277
- Groom's Suit:Banana Republic
Wedding Programs
Beth bought 45 RPM records of blues, jazz and Southern artists and slid the programs inside. During the cocktail hour, guests played DJ and spun their records.
Ceremony Venue
The classic architecture of the Houmas House and the live oaks draped in Spanish moss set the stage for a classic Southern ceremony.
- Ceremony and reception venue:Houmas House Plantation and Gardens; 225/473-9380
- Rentals:Urban Earth Design Studios; 504/524-0100
"Something Old" Bouquet
Beth’s “something old” was a Victorian key brooch pinned to her bouquet.
Flowers: Dunn & Sonnier Flowers; 504/524-3235
Beth's Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids wore vibrant yellow dresses and were able to choose their own shoes for comfort and savings. Their bouquets consisted of white asters, daisies, and local foliage for a charming, casual feel.
- Bridesmaid's dresses:J. Crew
- Flowers:Dunn & Sonnier Flowers; 504/524-3235
Special Touches
Birdseed packets were offered to guests to throw as the couple walked down the aisle after the ceremony.
Wedding Memento
Beth and Josh asked friends and family to circle words in a Cajun dictionary that would remind them of their Louisiana wedding day.
Color Inspiration
Lemons, which were used to decorate tables at the reception, were the inspiration for Beth’s sunny color palette.
Reception Flowers
Mason jars tied with raffia held wildflowers at the reception.
Flowers: Dunn & Sonnier Flowers; 504/524-3235
Daisy Wedding Cake
A mass of daisies drifted down the sides of the wedding cake.
Wedding Cake: The Royal Cakery; 504/246-2065
Dessert Bar
A dessert bar featured Southern favorites, including pecan and sweet potato pies.
Catering: Latil's Landing at Houmas House
The Send-Off
Guests sent the couple off to their Moroccan honeymoon with sparklers at the end of the night.