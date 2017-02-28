March Checklist: 6 Things To Do in the South
Spring is knocking loud and clear.
The warm weather, the daffodils blooming, the sun shining–our favorite signs that springtime is coming. And Southerners are lucky to enjoy this before our friends in the north. Springtime is a nice segue (aka treat) before we head into the long, humid days of summer. Here are a few things that only Southerners can add to our to-do list for March.
1. Prepare for porch season. What's that mean? Sip some tea, sit on your porch swing, and watch as the world goes by. Whether you're hosting a party or just enjoying the day, you can finally utilize your porch.
2. Cut some fresh flowers. Everything is blooming. Everything is beautiful. The South seems to be filled with shades of pink, purple, and yellow. Cut some azaleas so you can enjoy the blooms inside and out.
3. Pull out your sundresses. No more tights, pants, or pantyhose. Y'all, we're ready for flowy dresses. Brighten up your wardrobe by breaking out the vibrant patterns and prints. Keep in mind, nights can get chilly so layers are part of our charm.
4. Treat your feet. Say goodbye to winter boots and hello to sandals. Your feet have been cooped up all winter and need some TLC. Pedicures all around.
5. Get your car washed one last time. When the beautiful flowers and gorgeous spring temperatures arrive, so does the pollen. Accept the fact that your car, along with anything else outside, will be a nice shade of yellow for the next couple of months. Just keep your windshield clean, and wait for those April showers.
The rest of the country might think we're jumping the gun with all our spring celebrations, but it has arrived and we wouldn't want to miss any of the amazing things it has to offer. Take our advice and you'll start spring off on the right foot.
6. Hit the farmer's market. Now's the time to head to the market and celebrate the diverse produce that Southerners hold dear. Saturday at the market means fresh asparagus, beets, carrots, peas, fennel, lettuces, ramps, and vidalia onions.