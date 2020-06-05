25 Questions Southerners Asked During Quarantine

At first, it was something new and different, this sheltering at home—kind of like camping but with plumbing and electricity. However, the longer the South stayed in, the more our habits began to change—everything from our church clothes to our breakfast menus. Zoom worship services made dressing from the waist up the new normal. And when you can't shop for groceries as often, well—reckon how pimiento cheese would taste on a biscuit? All of our standard practices were suddenly called into coronavirus lockdown question: Who says I have to cook three meals a day? Whose idea was underwire? Why can't we have syrup sandwiches for lunch? Was it wrong of me to wish Wylie Coyote would finally catch the Roadrunner and stop that annoying beep-beep?