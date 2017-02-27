Nicknames You'll Only Hear in the South
Nearly every Southerner has found himself or herself sitting on the groom's side as the wedding march begins thinking, "Well, now I didn't know Beau's name is Robert Merriam, III and I've known him since he was in kindergarten with my Celia." It's amazing what secrets a wedding program can hold. We take our nicknames seriously in the South and rightly so—formal names sometimes only make an appearance on a few momentous occasions (i.e. birth, baptism, wedding, and funeral). Whether it's a well-thought-out choice that's deliberated for months on end before the baby's arrival, or it develops out of a quirky personality trait of which only his nearest and dearest know the true origin, nicknames are commonplace down here.
Nicknames You’ll Only Hear in the South
Ace
Typically, an Ace is a little too quick-witted for his own good. Also, if you've ever known someone that's seemingly good at everything, you've known an Ace.
Beau
While Beau can be used as a shortened form for Robert, Beaufort, or Beauregard, it's also a given name in the South. Or, can be used to refer to a devilishly handsome boy.
Boo
Boo and Booboo are nicknames that can be used for both boys and girls. While pop culture has made it a popular choice for a significant other, in the South, we're more than likely referring to a baby or child—or really any adorable creature (pets included).
Bubba
Northerners might poke fun at this one, but Bubba is often used to refer to a most beloved father or grandfather.
Buck
Buck means—you guessed it—male deer. If your little tyke is energetic, lively, and all-around spirited, Buck might be just the nickname he needs.
Bud
Can't remember someone's name? In the South you can just call them Bud. Saying, "Hey, how are you, Bud?" sounds casual and friendly—and unlikely to insult the person whose name you just can't recall.
Bud is short for Buddy or brother. It can also be used as a nickname for Robert, William, or Donald.
Bugs
Tag "bug" on to the end of any given name (i.e. Sarahbug, Tommybug, Susiebug, Henrybug, etc.) and you'll have your very own Southern nickname. Oftentimes the Bugs combo name evolves simply to "Bugsy."
Captain
No, he doesn't need to be captain of a vessel to earn this moniker. If he's a natural-born leader—or even if you just happen to like the name—Captain is a suitable choice.
Doc
No surprise that anyone who bears this name is likely (or at least once was) a doctor, veterinarian, or dentist. Think it might get confusing? Hardly. There's no need to call your doctor by his surname if your small town's only got one of them anyway.
Junior
We certainly didn't invent the concept of a hand-me-down name. But where we depart from the usual convention is neglecting the inherited name altogether. We'll skip the confusion of father and son sharing the same moniker and just call him Junior instead.
Lou
As with "Bug," you can make any name sound more Southern and familiar with the addition of "Lou." Is her name Grace? Just call her Gracie Lou. Around here, nicknames don't actually have to be shorter than someone's given name.
Mimi
While Mary is already quite brief, a Southerner won't pass on the opportunity to bestow another moniker. But, of course, a Southerner won't stop at just one nickname—Mim (pronounced meem) is a nickname for this nickname.
Minnie
Mary and Amelia are common given names associated with Minnie. It's also used to refer to a daughter if she shares the same name as her mother.
Missy
Sure, it can be used as a nickname for Melissa, but more commonly it's used to catch the attention of a daughter when she's caught herself in a bit of mischief. Southern girls are all too familiar with, "Excuse me, Missy. Now where do you think you're going at this hour?"
Precious
This term of endearment is a go-to nickname for little ones who need comfort, consolation, or encouragement. It also makes for a classic grandmother name.
Sass
Sometimes shorthand for "sister," this one works particularly well for young women with a little extra fire in their personalities.
Sissy
Sissy traditionally refers to the oldest daughter in the family. It's also a nickname for Cecilia.
Sugar/Shug/Shuggy
This is one of the more popular nicknames south of The Mason Dixon—and one that you're not likely to see gaining popularity up North anytime soon. It's a Southern original.
Toots/Tootsie
While Toots and Tootsie was a popular vintage name, it's still holding its own as a popular nickname in the South.