What's in a name? We got to the bottom of this age-old question and found the meanings behind some of our favorite Southern baby names. Traditional Southern names have unique origins. You most likely know a Mary, Davis, or Taylor, but have you ever wondered what their names mean? We did, so we searched high and low to find the name meanings behind some of our favorite Southern monikers. What's in a name? Some Southern baby name meanings are poetic or inspired by nature, like Harley, which means "meadow in the woods." Some are practical, like Dixie, which signifies "the tenth child." Some names even indicate personality traits, disposition, place, topography, or occupation, part of a naming tradition that is hundreds of years old. See if you can find your name or the names of friends and family, and share with them—some may surprise you!