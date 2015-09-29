Top 50 Southern Names and Their Meanings
What's in a name? We got to the bottom of this age-old question and found the meanings behind some of our favorite Southern baby names. Traditional Southern names have unique origins. You most likely know a Mary, Davis, or Taylor, but have you ever wondered what their names mean? We did, so we searched high and low to find the name meanings behind some of our favorite Southern monikers. What's in a name? Some Southern baby name meanings are poetic or inspired by nature, like Harley, which means "meadow in the woods." Some are practical, like Dixie, which signifies "the tenth child." Some names even indicate personality traits, disposition, place, topography, or occupation, part of a naming tradition that is hundreds of years old. See if you can find your name or the names of friends and family, and share with them—some may surprise you!
Abigail
Abigail is a Hebrew name found in the Old Testament. Nicknames for Abigail include Abby and Gail.
Adler
Adler is derived from the German word for "eagle". Adler is a common surname and great way to incorporate family history when naming your child.
Annabelle
Annabelle is derived from the Latin amābilis, which means "lovable". Nicknames for Annabelle include Annie and Bella.
Atticus
Atticus is a Roman name meaning "from Attica". It is also the name Harper Lee chose for one of the main characters in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'.
Austin
Austin is shortened from the name Augustine. Also a city in Texas, this name has truly become Southern.
Bailey
Bailey is derived from Late Latin baiulivus. It is gender neutral, but is found to be a more popular female name in the US.
Beau
Beau means "beautiful" in French. Beau is also a nickname for Beauregard.
Boone
Boone is of Old French and Anglo-Saxon origin. You can travel to Boone, North Carolina.
Buford
Buford is of Old English origin. A nickname for Buford is Ford.
Caroline
Caroline is the feminine variation of Charles. Your daughter is already set with her father-daughter song with 'Sweet Caroline'.
Charlotte
Charlotte is a French feminine diminutive of Charles. Since the birth of the Princess of Cambridge, the named has surged in popularity.
Connor
Connor is from the Gaelic Conchobhar, the legendary Irish king of Ulster.
Constance
Constance is derived from the Latin Constantia. A nickname for Constance is Connie.
Davis
Davis is derived from the surname David.
Delilah
Delilah is of Hebrew origin. A nickname for Delilah is Lilah.
Dixie
Dixie is a term often used to refer to the South. It is derived from the French word dix, meaning "ten".
Duke
Duke was originally derived from the Latin dux, meaning "leader".
Everett
Everett is of English origin. Nicknames for Everett include Ev and Rhett.
Flannery
Flannery is of Gaelic origin. You might have heard of a famous Southern author with the name.
Florence
Florence is of Latin origin. Nicknames for Florence include Flossie and Florrie.
Georgia
The state of Georgia was named from British king George II. Nicknames for Georgia include Gigi and Gia.
Harley
Harley is of Old English origin.
Harper
Harper is of English origins. Harper Lee is one famous Southerner who carried the name.
Hayes
Hayes is derived from Old English.
Hollis
Hollis is derived from Middle English.
Ida
Ida has Germanic origins from the word id. When used with the name Claire, it just sounds better with a Southern accent.
Katherine
Katherine is of Old Greek origin. In the South, you'll often find it following the name Mary.
Knox
Knox is of Old English and Scottish origins. With Knoxville over in Tennessee, this has become a popular name with Southerners.
Leigh
Leigh is of Hebrew and Old English origin.
Maribelle
Maribelle is derived from the Latin mirabilis meaning "wondrous".
Mary
Mary is of Hebrew origin. In the South, you can often find it followed by Katherine, Elizabeth, or Claire.
Maybelle
Maybelle is of Old French origins. Maybelle is a combination of May meaning "hawthorn flower" and Belle meaning "beautiful".
Nellie
Nellie is a nickname for Eleanor or Helen, but has gained popularity as a given name itself.
Parker
Parker is derived from Middle English. With Parker being a common surname, it is a great way to incorporate family history when naming your child.
Raleigh
Raleigh is derived from Old English. A nickname for Raleigh is Leigh.
Rhett
Rhett is the Anglicized form of a Dutch surname. Margaret Mitchell popularized the name Rhett with her protagonist in 'Gone with the Wind'.
Ruth
Ruth is derived from Hebrew. Ruthie is a common nickname for Ruth.
Savannah
Savannah derives from the Native American Taino tribe word zabana. With movies and books set in the magical Georgia town, Savannah has always been popular.
Sawyer
Sawyer is of Middle English origin. This free-spirited name has become popular for both boys and girls.
Scarlett
Scarlett is of Old French origin. With Margaret Mitchell's 'Gone with the Wind', Scarlett will forever be a true Southern Belle name.
Shelby
Shelby is of Old Norse origin. If you love 'Steel Magnolias', Shelby is the perfect name for your baby girl.
Tallulah
Tallulah is of Native American origin. With an actress and waterfall as a namesake, it is beautiful for any baby girl.
Tara
Tara has Celtic origins. Tara is also the name of the plantation in 'Gone with the Wind'.
Taylor
Taylor has Old French origins. In recent years Taylor has been associated more with girls, but it is also a great name for boys.
Tucker
Tucker is of Old English origins. A nickname for Tucker is Tuck.
Virginia
Virginia has its origins in the Latin language. Nicknames for Virginia include Gina and Gigi.
Walker
Walker derives from the Old English word wealcan. With Walker being prominent surname, it is a great way to incorporate family history when naming your child.
Wallace
Wallace is of Old French origin. A nickname for Wallace is Wally.
Yates
Yates is of Middle English origin.
Zelda
Zelda is a shortened form of Griselda, which has German and Yiddish origins. Zelda is still popular thanks to Southern socialite, Zelda Fitzgerald.