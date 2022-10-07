9 Of The Most Southern Dishes At Cracker Barrel

These dishes will make any Southerner feel right at home.

Published on October 7, 2022
There's no denying that Southerners love their food and are darn proud of it, too. Food is such an integral part of life in the South from barbecues to potlucks to tailgates to Sunday suppers and Easter feasts—basically all of our gatherings.

But when you can't eat with your family around the table, or you're just hankering for someone else to fry up the catfish for once, some Southerners head to Cracker Barrel for a little taste of home.

Cracker Barrel does a pretty good job of featuring the South's most iconic plates. The menu features cornbread, buttermilk biscuits, and fried okra, but it is missing some of the most famous Southern dishes.

For starters, there's no Lowcountry boil, fried green tomatoes, po'boys, burgoo, gumbo, Brunswick stew, or Frito Pie on the standard menu. Still, there are plenty of favorites featured on their regular menu.

Here are a few of the most Southern dishes at Cracker Barrel:

Southern Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is always a tasty bet. They serve up their version with its own special seasoning, fried until it's golden, and served up hot with honey for drizzling (tasty, if not strictly traditional). Pair it with mac 'n' cheese, a buttermilk biscuit, and glass of their sweet tea or a bottle of root beer, and you'll be set.

Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings is classic Southern comfort food. It's also a great way to make a little chicken go a long way. Cracker Barrel's version uses a thin, almost pasta-like take on dumplings instead of the fluffy drop-biscuits.

Bowl of Turnip Greens

For most Southerners, a bowl of greens, ideally simmered with a bit of country ham and sprinkled with just the right amount of vinegar, is the perfect vegetable dish. Potlikker greens, collards, or turnip will do, but it's just not a Southern meal without a bit of greens to balance things out.

Fruit Cobbler

There's no more delicious a way to take advantage of the season's bounty than by turning it into a cobbler. Cracker Barrel's cobbler changes with the season, but there's something irresistible about the combination of sweet, stewed fruit, pastry, and ice cream or whipped cream that just can't be beat, making it a year-round favorite.

Country Ham

Country ham is one of the most versatile items in a Southern kitchen, which is why it has been a staple for Cracker Barrel. They serve it it on a biscuit for an easy sandwich, or you can eat it on its own as a breakfast meat.

Country Fried Shrimp

Order up a plate of these breaded fried shrimp and pretend you're eating dockside at one of our favorite pit stops on Florida's Shrimp Coast. While it's not exactly the same thing, it's closer than eating a basket of shrimp straight out of the air fryer! Plus, these golden fried delights come with a side of hushpuppies, as they should.

Chicken Fried Steak

This one features a breaded steak that is fried to golden and topped with a creamy and rich sawmill gravy. It may not be the healthiest choice, but it is definitely delicious.

Thursday Turkey n' Dressing

It may be cheating to put this on the list, but is there anything more Southern than a plate absolutely brimming with a little of everything? There's turkey, dressing, gravy, sweet potato casserole, buttermilk biscuit, and, if we were fixing the plate, turnip greens, but you can make your own choice.

Grits

Grits go with everything whether sweet, savory, or in between. If you order them at Cracker Barrel, just remember, no one is going to stop you if you want to toss some grits in with your shrimp or add some turnip greens and butter to your grits for a DIY grits-and-greens action. It's your plate, after all.

