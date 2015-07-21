Timeless Southern Baby Names We'll Always Treasure

By Whitney Wright Updated June 17, 2022
If you're having baby soon, then our list of timeless Southern baby names is perfect for you. Some baby names have trended for years, and others have been nearly forgotten, but these Southern baby names will never go out of style. Our list of classic names includes popular Southern girl names, boy names, and gender-neutral names, so you're sure to find just what you're looking for. From Annabelle to Harper to Zadie, your new bundle of joy will be so happy with whatever Southern baby name you choose. With one of these beautiful names, your baby is sure to have something unique, classic, and truly Southern for the rest of his or her life. Here are our favorite Southern baby names, from A to Z.

"A" Names

Amelia, Alice, Ada, Alden, Annabelle, Atticus, Augustus

More "A" Names

Abel, Abigail, Adair, Adelaide, Albert , Amelia, Archibald, Arthur, Austin, Ava

"B" Names

Bettina, Bailey, Bee, Beau, Blanche, Brooks

More "B" Names

Bailey, Betsy, Birdie, Bonnie, Bradley, Byron

"C" Names

Celia, Cricket, Calvin, Caroline, Constance, Cate

More "C" Names

Camden , Cecil, Charlotte, Christian, Claire, Clifford, Clyde

"D" Names

Daisy, Dawson, Delilah, Dixie, Davis

More "D" Names

Dallas, Daphne, Dolly, Drew, Duke

"E" Names

Elizabeth, Eloise, Elliott, Edie, Emmett, Everett

More "E" Names

Easton, Edmund, Edward, Effie, Ella, Emerson, Emma

"F" Names

Florence, Frankie, Fenton, Frances, Finch

More "F" Names

Felix, Finn, Floyd, Forest, Franklin, Frederick

"G" Names

Georgina, Gale, Glory, Grey, Greer

More "G" Names

Genevieve, George, Grace, Grover

"H" Names

Hayes, Henrietta, Helen, Harper, Harley, Huck

More "H" Names

Harrison, Harvey, Hastings, Hattie, Henry, Holden, Hope

"I" Names

Iris, Isabelle, Imogene, Ingram

More "I" Names

Ira, Irving, Isaac

"J" Names

Julia, Jones, James, Josephine, Julep

More "J" Names

Jackson, Jane, Jasper, Jean, Jeremiah

"K" Names

Keaton, Katherine, Knox, Kipling, Kay

More "K" Names

Kelley, Kenneth, Kent

"L" Names

Lucille, Leigh, Luella, Lyla, Livingston, Lorne

More "L" Names

Lane, Laurel, Lawrence, Leon, Lillian , Louisa, Lydia

"M" Names

Mary Grace, Magnolia, Maribelle, Magnus, Mae, Montgomery, Mercer

More "M" Names

Malcolm, Manning, Martha, Marvin, Millie, Minnie

"N" Names

Nan, Nora, Nolan, Nathan, Nellie

More "N" Names

Nash, Ned, Neil, Norman

"O" Names

Orson, Oscar, Odette, Owen, Olympia

More "O" Names

Olivia, Otis

"P" Names

Pepper, Percy, Phoebe, Price, Parker

More "P" Names

Parker, Patricia, Penelope, Peter

"Q" Names

Quinn, Quenby, Quaid

"R" Names

Reed, Ruby, Rhett, Rufus, Rose

More "R" Names

Ralph, Reese, Remy, Rory, Rosemary, Ruth

"S" Names

Savannah, Scarlett, Sheridan, Sailor, Sally, Sloane, Stella

More "S" Names

Sadie, Samuel, Sarabeth, Sellers, Simon, Sol, Sylvie

"T" Names

Tucker, Tabitha, Talullah, Thaddeus, Tierney

More "T" Names

Theresa, Theodore , Truman

"V" Names

Virginia, Violet, Vivian

More "V" Names

Vaughn, Vernon, Victor, Vincent

"W" Names

Walker, Whitney, Wells, Weldon, Wesley, Wren

More "W" Names

Wallace, Walter, Wendy, Wilbur, William, Wyatt, Wynn

"Y" Names

Yates, Yale

"Z" Names

Zelda, Zadie, Zac, Zinnea

"Q," "U," "X," and "Z" Names

Q
Quincy, Quentin

U
Ulysses

X
Xavier

Z
Zeke

By Whitney Wright