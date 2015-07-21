Timeless Southern Baby Names We'll Always Treasure
If you're having baby soon, then our list of timeless Southern baby names is perfect for you. Some baby names have trended for years, and others have been nearly forgotten, but these Southern baby names will never go out of style. Our list of classic names includes popular Southern girl names, boy names, and gender-neutral names, so you're sure to find just what you're looking for. From Annabelle to Harper to Zadie, your new bundle of joy will be so happy with whatever Southern baby name you choose. With one of these beautiful names, your baby is sure to have something unique, classic, and truly Southern for the rest of his or her life. Here are our favorite Southern baby names, from A to Z.
"A" Names
Amelia, Alice, Ada, Alden, Annabelle, Atticus, Augustus
More "A" Names
Abel, Abigail, Adair, Adelaide, Albert , Amelia, Archibald, Arthur, Austin, Ava
"B" Names
Bettina, Bailey, Bee, Beau, Blanche, Brooks
More "B" Names
Bailey, Betsy, Birdie, Bonnie, Bradley, Byron
"C" Names
Celia, Cricket, Calvin, Caroline, Constance, Cate
More "C" Names
Camden , Cecil, Charlotte, Christian, Claire, Clifford, Clyde
"D" Names
Daisy, Dawson, Delilah, Dixie, Davis
More "D" Names
Dallas, Daphne, Dolly, Drew, Duke
"E" Names
Elizabeth, Eloise, Elliott, Edie, Emmett, Everett
More "E" Names
Easton, Edmund, Edward, Effie, Ella, Emerson, Emma
"F" Names
Florence, Frankie, Fenton, Frances, Finch
More "F" Names
Felix, Finn, Floyd, Forest, Franklin, Frederick
"G" Names
Georgina, Gale, Glory, Grey, Greer
More "G" Names
Genevieve, George, Grace, Grover
"H" Names
Hayes, Henrietta, Helen, Harper, Harley, Huck
More "H" Names
Harrison, Harvey, Hastings, Hattie, Henry, Holden, Hope
"I" Names
Iris, Isabelle, Imogene, Ingram
More "I" Names
Ira, Irving, Isaac
"J" Names
Julia, Jones, James, Josephine, Julep
More "J" Names
Jackson, Jane, Jasper, Jean, Jeremiah
"K" Names
Keaton, Katherine, Knox, Kipling, Kay
More "K" Names
Kelley, Kenneth, Kent
"L" Names
Lucille, Leigh, Luella, Lyla, Livingston, Lorne
More "L" Names
Lane, Laurel, Lawrence, Leon, Lillian , Louisa, Lydia
"M" Names
Mary Grace, Magnolia, Maribelle, Magnus, Mae, Montgomery, Mercer
More "M" Names
Malcolm, Manning, Martha, Marvin, Millie, Minnie
"N" Names
Nan, Nora, Nolan, Nathan, Nellie
More "N" Names
Nash, Ned, Neil, Norman
These Are Our Favorite Names for Southern Babies
"O" Names
Orson, Oscar, Odette, Owen, Olympia
More "O" Names
Olivia, Otis
"P" Names
Pepper, Percy, Phoebe, Price, Parker
More "P" Names
Parker, Patricia, Penelope, Peter
"Q" Names
Quinn, Quenby, Quaid
"R" Names
Reed, Ruby, Rhett, Rufus, Rose
More "R" Names
Ralph, Reese, Remy, Rory, Rosemary, Ruth
"S" Names
Savannah, Scarlett, Sheridan, Sailor, Sally, Sloane, Stella
More "S" Names
Sadie, Samuel, Sarabeth, Sellers, Simon, Sol, Sylvie
"T" Names
Tucker, Tabitha, Talullah, Thaddeus, Tierney
More "T" Names
Theresa, Theodore , Truman
"V" Names
Virginia, Violet, Vivian
More "V" Names
Vaughn, Vernon, Victor, Vincent
"W" Names
Walker, Whitney, Wells, Weldon, Wesley, Wren
More "W" Names
Wallace, Walter, Wendy, Wilbur, William, Wyatt, Wynn
"Y" Names
Yates, Yale
"Z" Names
Zelda, Zadie, Zac, Zinnea
"Q," "U," "X," and "Z" Names
Q
Quincy, Quentin
U
Ulysses
X
Xavier
Z
Zeke