Skippers, Virginia: The Perfect Southern Accent
(Photo by Art Meripol)
I grew up in a small town in Alabama. I have a Southern accent that digs deep or floats shallow, depending on the situation. I thought I knew Southern accents, until I met Lindsey Vincent at the Good Earth Peanut Company while researching a story out this month on the best stops off I-95.
Lindsey was born and raised in the small town of Skippers, VA.
I inhaled his chocolate-dipped peanut brittle when I visited, but what really stuck with me was the way he pronounced "house." And "about." He's been accused of being from Australia, but the truth is that his accent is not uncommon in many of the communities around the southeastern corner of Virginia.
Listen and tell me what you think. One of my friends who heard it said Lindsey sounds a little like Jimmy Carter. Another peanut farmer. Very interesting...