A New Documentary Offers a Glimpse Into Life in The Villages, Florida

Billed as an experience that's "Disney World for retirees" and "like a vacation every day," life in The Villages, Central Florida's famed retirement community, is an object of fascination. Everyone's heard of it, but not everyone has visited the neighborhoods, town squares, golf courses, and recreation facilities that make up The Villages.

A new documentary called Some Kind of Heaven offers a glimpse behind the hedges of the retirement destination and tells a few of the stories that have taken place in its unique landscape. Some Kind of Heaven is directed by Lance Oppenheim, and of the film, Magnolia Pictures says, "With Some Kind of Heaven, first-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America's largest retirement community–a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida."

Despite the plentiful rays and recreation, not all is as expected in the scenes captured by Oppenheim's lens. According to Mangolia Pictures, "Behind the gates of this palm tree-lined fantasyland, Some Kind of Heaven invests in the dreams and desires of a small group of Villages residents–and one interloper–who are unable to find happiness within the community's pre-packaged paradise. With strikingly composed cinematography, this candy-colored documentary offers a tender and surreal look at the never-ending quest for finding meaning and love in life's final act." To get a sneak peek, you can see a trailer for the new film below.

Learn more about Some Kind of Heaven at somekindofheaven.com, and find it available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

