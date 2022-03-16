New Podcast Preserves the Wisdom and Stories of America's Elders
When Tyler McCusker's grandmother died at the impressive age of 105, it dawned on him that his family had next to nothing of hers from the end of her life. He wished he had more to hold onto—the invaluable wisdom and perspective gained from more than a century of life.
That's when McCusker, CEO and co-founder of Snippet.FM, had "an aha moment." He knew he wanted to create a podcast that would memorialize elders before they pass away.
On the new podcast from Snippet.FM, aptly titled Hindsight, McCusker aims to capture the "thoughts, stories, and traditions from the generation that has seen it all." If you ask us, advice from our elders is worth its weight in gold.
"It was a huge shame to lose my grandmother without recording her stories and I wanted to make sure other families didn't suffer that same fate" McCusker said in a news release. "I want to give them a chance to memorialize their family elders in the form of an audio interview."
Snippet, founded in 2021 as the world's first short form podcast network, produces high-quality podcasts with episodes that are always 20 minutes or less.
Hindsight premieres on March 18 and will be available wherever you get your podcasts. You might want to have some tissues handy for this one, folks.