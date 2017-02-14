The Golden Rule applies to more areas of life than you may think.

8 Etiquette Lessons to Teach Your Children Now So They'll Grow Up to Become Considerate Adults

Parenting styles will vary from household to household but the golden rule that all Mamas hope their children will live by remains the same: Be kind. While etiquette customs will evolve with each generation, we're confident that raising considerate children will always be important in any home. We reached out to Amy Rainer, a Birmingham, Alabama etiquette teacher, to learn which lessons from her curriculum she suggests teaching your children at an early age, so they'll become second nature in adulthood. Rainer's core curriculum is teaching children to have an "other's-first heart." Whether they're learning how to behave in a professional or social setting, here are Rainer's top eight lessons for teaching children kindness, compassion, and humility, which all lead to good manners:

1. Make eye contact with whomever you speak to.

Learning to maintain eye contact at a young age reinforces intentional conversation listening as children mature. Teaching your children to keep proper eye contact can be challenging in our era of easy-access screens, but it will lead them to earning and returning respect to their peers and adults.

2. Use a strong voice when speaking to others.

Along with maintaining eye contact during conversations, Rainer emphasizes the importance of teaching children to use a strong voice, which in turn builds confidence. The combination of a strong voice and eye contact will lead children to value face-to-face communication.

3. Maintain good posture.

Having good posture not only shows and builds confidence but it communicates to people around you that you're attentive and respecting their time.

4. Always hold the door open for people behind you and allow them to walk through the door first.

This lesson may be an old one, but it still rings true. Holding the door open for people who are behind you shows kindness, especially when you allow them to walk through the door first.

5. Think of ways to encourage others with your words.

Actions may speak louder than words, but being known for the kind words that you speak is also important.

6. Greet people you know by name.

Whether it's a parent, teacher, or friend, always greet others you know with a friendly smile. This shows respect and builds confidence in young children.

7. Always thank a host or hostess before leaving an event.

At a young age, this lesson can be taught by reminding your children to thank a friend's parent after playing at their house. As tempting as it is to Irish Exit at a party, thanking your host or hostess shows respect for their time and kindness.

8. Show respect to yourself by making good choices.

They say character is how you act when no one else is looking. When children learn to respect themselves and their boundaries, this habit is then extended to other people they meet.