Bridgerton Fans Will Burn for Amazon's New Miniseries, The Pursuit of Love
This lush period piece checks all the same boxes of the Shonda Rhimes hit.
If Bridgerton left you hankering for a juicy period piece, we have just the ticket. Fans of Shonda Rhimes' Netflix smash should do themselves a favor and check out The Pursuit of Love, now streaming on Amazon Prime.
The lush three-episode Amazon miniseries, based on the classic 1945 Nancy Mitford novel of the same name, checks all the same boxes as Bridgerton. It just might take some of the edge off as we await a second season of the beloved series. As Yohana Desta writes for Vanity Fair, "both have godly narrators, bullish male figures, modern music, high-society scandals, and above all else, a devotion to romance."
Set between WWI and WWII in Oxfordshire, England, the story is narrated by Fanny (Emily Beecham), who chronicles the melodrama surrounding her best friend/cousin, Linda (Lily James) and her dogged pursuit of romance and marriage. Fanny watches as a lovesick Linda stumbles in and out of relationships with all the wrong men.
"The Pursuit of Love is a classic comedy about growing up and falling in love among the privileged and eccentric," the book's description reads.
Like Bridgerton, The Pursuit of Love is a feast for the eyes, featuring glamorous fetes, stunning period décor, and beautiful people wearing even more beautiful clothing. The only thing missing is Lady Whistledown.
All three episodes of The Pursuit of Love are available now on Amazon Prime.
Make haste, y'all!