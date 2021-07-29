36 September Quotes To Welcome Fall and Help You Sing Goodbye To Summer
September is a little bit melancholy. It feels like the last burst of summer before the light fades, literally. The air, though not yet crisp, hints at the cooler weather to come. The days, though still long, are only echoes of the abundant sunlight at the height of the summer solstice. But somehow, at the same time, September feels hopeful. We turn over a new leaf, say goodbye to languid summer afternoons, sharpen our pencils, and are ready to dive into school and work. It's a 30-day interlude before the crush of holidays, a little breath between summer and autumn, giving us time to remember, to reminisce. It might be one of the most nostalgic times of the year as summer fades and we leave behind the lazy afternoons spent doing absolutely nothing. It's not the new year, but it's a new season. Kids are back in school and the grown-ups are (possibly) reinvigorated after vacation. We slowly put away our linen outfits and pull the layers out of our closets, watch the leaves gradually turn from green to golden, and make plans for the oncoming holiday season. Before we know it, the time rolls around to carve our pumpkins and then the turkey before heading down to the farm to chop down the perfect tree. Somehow, September manages to be the melancholic end to summer's farewell and the cheerful segue into full-on autumn. These 36 September inspirational quotes will help you say hello and welcome the change in the seasons.
Wallace Stegner
"[T]hat old September feeling, left over from school days, of summer passing, vacation nearly done, obligations gathering, books and football in the air...Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year's mistakes had been wiped clean by summer."
Avijeet Das
"Tonight I miss you like the sky misses his moon; a delicate epiphany growing on grass. I serenade the breeze into dancing a cha cha cha; the mountains echo in the background. September sky never looked more charming; or the sublime petals of the rose looked so graceful."
Sara Baume
"The old summer's-end melancholy nips at my heels. There's no school to go back to; no detail of my life will change come the onset of September; yet still, I feel the old trepidation."
Lea Malot
"September was a 30-days long goodbye to summer, to the season that left everybody both happy and weary of the warm, humid weather and the exhausting but thrilling adventures. It didn't feel like fresh air either, it made me suffocate. It was like the days would be dragging some kind of sickness, one that we knew wouldn't last, but made us uncomfortable anyway. The atmosphere felt dusty and stifling."
Hayet Ben Bada
"When I flash back to the lovely days of September
Where I've kept some dreams and stories to remember
Something like old streets and avenues to wander
Something like my toys when I was younger
I have a fond belief that September will stay forever
There were many things in September, sweet and tender
Something like love, something like adventure
Something like childhood , something like the rain, like the water"
Peggy Toney Horton
"Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul...but I must confess that I love you only because you are a prelude to my beloved October."
Henry Rollins
"We know that in September, we will wander through the warm winds of summer's wreckage. We will welcome summer's ghost."
Helen Hunt Jackson
"By all these lovely tokens, September days are here. With summer's best of weather and autumn's best of cheer."
J.K. Rowling
"Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple."
Faith Baldwin
"…there is a clarity about September. On clear days, the sun seems brighter, the sky more blue, the white clouds take on marvelous shapes; the moon is a wonderful apparition, rising gold, cooling to silver; and the stars are so big. The September storms… are exhilarating…"
George Arnold
"O sweet September, thy first breezes bring
The dry leaf's rustle and the squirrel's laughter,
The cool fresh air whence health and vigor spring
And promise of exceeding joy hereafter."
Emily Dickinson
"September's Baccalaureate
A combination is
Of Crickets – Crows – and Retrospects
And a dissembling Breeze
That hints without assuming –
An Innuendo sear
That makes the Heart put up its Fun
And turn Philosopher."
Rowland E. Robinson
"September days have the warmth of summer in their briefer hours, but in their lengthening evenings a prophetic breath of autumn."
Patience Strong
"September is the month of maturity; the heaped basket and the garnered sheaf. It is the month of climax and completion. September! I never tire of turning it over and over in my mind. It has warmth, depth and color. It glows like old amber.
Sharyn McCrumb
"There is a time in late September when the leaves are still green, and the days are still warm, but somehow you know that it is all about to end, as if summer was holding its breath, and when it let it out again, it would be autumn."
Louis MacNeice
"September has come, it is hers
Whose vitality leaps in the autumn,
Whose nature prefers
Trees without leaves and a fire in the fireplace."
Ali Smith
"Outside the leaves on the trees constricted slightly; they were the deep done green of the beginning of autumn. It was a Sunday in September."
Lauren Oliver
"The windows are open, admitting the September breeze: a month that smells like notepaper and pencil shavings, autumn leaves and car oil. A month that smells like progress, like moving on."
Faith Baldwin
"The September storms—the hurricane warnings far away, the sudden gales, the downpour of rain that we have so badly needed here for so long—are exhilarating, and there's a promise that what September starts, October will carry on, catching the torch flung into her hand."
Scott Porter
"If any of you have ever lived down south of the Mason-Dixon line, you know that late September still means summer heat."
Tom Robbins
"Louisiana in September was like an obscene phone call from nature. The air —moist, sultry, secretive, and far from fresh—felt as if it were being exhaled into one's face. Sometimes it even sounded like heavy breathing."
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
"Nostalgia—that's the Autumn,
Dreaming through September
Just a million lovely things
I always will remember."
Bertolt Brecht
"On a certain day in the blue-moon month of September
Beneath a young plum tree, quietly
I held her there, my quiet, pale beloved
In my arms just like a graceful dream."
L.M. Montgomery
"It was a lovely afternoon—such an afternoon as only September can produce when summer has stolen back for one more day of dream and glamour."