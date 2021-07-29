36 September Quotes To Welcome Fall and Help You Sing Goodbye To Summer

September is a little bit melancholy. It feels like the last burst of summer before the light fades, literally. The air, though not yet crisp, hints at the cooler weather to come. The days, though still long, are only echoes of the abundant sunlight at the height of the summer solstice. But somehow, at the same time, September feels hopeful. We turn over a new leaf, say goodbye to languid summer afternoons, sharpen our pencils, and are ready to dive into school and work. It's a 30-day interlude before the crush of holidays, a little breath between summer and autumn, giving us time to remember, to reminisce. It might be one of the most nostalgic times of the year as summer fades and we leave behind the lazy afternoons spent doing absolutely nothing. It's not the new year, but it's a new season. Kids are back in school and the grown-ups are (possibly) reinvigorated after vacation. We slowly put away our linen outfits and pull the layers out of our closets, watch the leaves gradually turn from green to golden, and make plans for the oncoming holiday season. Before we know it, the time rolls around to carve our pumpkins and then the turkey before heading down to the farm to chop down the perfect tree. Somehow, September manages to be the melancholic end to summer's farewell and the cheerful segue into full-on autumn. These 36 September inspirational quotes will help you say hello and welcome the change in the seasons.