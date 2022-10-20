Culture and Lifestyle School Tennessee Vols Help Surprise Hospitalized Teen After Cancer Diagnosis Delays Freshman Year Ryan was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after he was accepted to UT. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Little Wishes Ryan Beihoffer was accepted to his dream college, the University of Tennessee, and was on track to attend with his girlfriend and best friend when his life took a turn. During his senior year of high school, severe back pain revealed itself as leukemia. The teen, hospitalized for life-saving treatment, watched from afar as his friends graduated from high school and as college began this fall. "It's drained his morale quite a bit, initially," Ryan's father Jess told Local 3 News. "Being an 18-year-old kid, being confined to a hospital is probably one of the roughest parts of the treatments, so far." That's when Little Wishes decided to step in and bring a little bit of college to Ryan. As the non-profit was hunting for Vols swag for Beihoffer, The VolShop, UT's official campus store, decided to pitch in some extra gifts. Last month, volunteers presented Ryan with a Tennessee flag, socks, a shirt, and a Hendon Hooker jersey. "The VolShop was excited to be a part of Ryan's wish!" a representative for the store said in a statement. "We are fortunate to be able to give back and make a difference for our community! We try to 'shadoweth oneself to give light to others.' (Torchbearer Creed) Go VOLS!" Ryan is going to Saturday's game against UT Martin where he'll attempt to have his jersey signed by Hooker. He still in treatment, but hopes to finally attend UT in 2023. Go Ryan! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit