Nominate a Teacher to Win a $2,000 Self-Care Stipend From Staples After a Difficult Year
Treat a deserving teacher in your life to some much-needed R&R.
The coronavirus pandemic was hard on all of us, but it was particularly challenging for America's teachers. By asking educators to work more hours and navigate remote learning, Covid-19 exacerbated what were already high stress levels pre-pandemic.
Since 2019, Staples' #ThankATeacher contest has provided a platform for parents and students to recognize and reward a teacher who has gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on their lives.
This year, our teachers deserve not only our gratitude, but a break as well. So, for the third annual #ThankATeacher contest, Staples is switching things up.
For the first time ever, in addition to $5,000 in Staples Gift Cards for their classroom, Staples is awarding 20 teachers a $2,000 self-care stipend to spend on much needed R&R before heading back into the classroom this fall.
"Teaching has been one of the most stressful pandemic-era jobs," Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer for Staples US Retail, said in a news release. "We want to make sure that on top of a stocked classroom, our #ThankATeacher winners are provided with funds to spend on themselves to recharge for the upcoming back to school season. Each year our winning nominations come with stories about incredible teachers, and we're excited to give them the recognition they deserve."
Nominate your teacher by posting a photo or video with why your teacher deserves to win on Twitter or Instagram using #ThankATeacher, #Contest, and @StaplesStores or by filling out the form at StaplesConnect.com/thankateacher now through June 30, 2021.