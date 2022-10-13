Culture and Lifestyle School 82-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Crochets Nearly 200 Hats For Blind And Deaf Students "This makes my heart happy." By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind With autumn approaching, it occurred to Julia "Judy" Pitts that each student at South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind might appreciate a warm, colorful hat. "I've been crocheting for over 50 years," Pitts said in a statement. "During the pandemic, I made lots of hats with all sorts of designs and characters kids love, and when I was thinking through places I could donate them to, the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind (SCSDB) came to mind." On October 3rd, the 82-year-old delivered more than 170 crocheted hats for the students at the Spartanburg school. South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind "I love to see the kids," Pitts told The Post and Courier. "This makes my heart happy." From hats with pompoms and pizza patches to hats crocheted into the shapes of pigs, foxes, and bears, every student at SCSDB received a hat that was special for them. "The SCSDB Foundation is so grateful to Judy for thinking of our students this time of year," Sam Hook, Executive Director of the SCSDB Foundation, said in a release. "Smiles have been delivered all across campus because of these handmade hats." This isn't the first child-focused organization that Pitts has donated her creations to. In the past 50 years she's donated to a children's cancer center in Greenville, an orphanage in South Dakota, and Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries in Greenwood. "Everybody has talents," she told The Post and Courier. "It's just about putting them out there and going forward." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit