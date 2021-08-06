Salvation Army and Walmart Are on a Mission to Provide School Supplies to Children

It's back to school season, but for thousands of families struggling to make ends meet, keep the lights on, and make sure there's food on the table, back-to-school shopping can be a daunting prospect. Luckily, the Salvation Army and Walmart are once again teaming up to help meet the community need with their "Stuff the Bus" event. It's something they've been doing for over 30 years, and it's very much needed after this difficult year. However, to make sure kids across the South have all the supplies necessary to make this school year a success, they need your help.

Walmart School Supplies

Starting this Friday, August 6 and running through August 8, head to your local Walmart for a shopping trip for a good cause. Simply purchase some new school supplies—pencils, notebooks, folders, pens, backpacks—and add them to the on-site collection bins. From there, the Salvation Army will make sure those supplies get to a child in need in your community. Easy, right?

"Ensuring kids have essential resources sends a message that students, especially those from low-income and underserved communities, need to hear every day: You matter. We have high expectations for you. You can do it," Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army, said in an announcement. The least you can do to help a kid know they matter is put some pens and erasers in a Walmart collection bin.

If you can't make it to Walmart, you can still help make sure students have their No. 2 pencils, graph paper, and college-rule notebooks. Simply head to Walmart's registry website and search for your local Salvation Army's Registry for Good and donate online. To help, here's the one for Memphis and here's one for Jacksonville. You can also donate to your local Salvation Army online and help them help others.