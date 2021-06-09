Florida Elementary School Bids Farewell to Beloved 92-Year-Old Crossing Guard
Orange City planned quite the send-off for Robert “Mr. Bob” Frew.
After 15 years of helping children get to and from school safely, 92-year-old Robert Frew finally hung up his stop sign and orange vest last week.
Frew, known to the residents of Orange City, Florida, as "Mr. Bob," served his last day as a Volusia County school crossing guard on Friday, June 4.
Parents, students, teachers, and his colleagues from Volusia County Sheriff's Office gathered by Orange City Elementary to congratulate Mr. Bob on his well-earned retirement, and to thank him for his years of service to the community.
Heading off on their summer vacations, students stopped to bump elbows or hug their longtime crossing guard. School staff held signs and parents honked their horns as they passed by in their cars.
Orange City Elementary Principal Charles Bynum even declared June 4 "Robert Frew Day."
"Orange City Elementary will create Robert Frew Day to recognize him and the many crossing guards that serve our community and make a positive impact in the lives of the citizens they serve," read a proclamation that will hang in the school. "Frew, through his commitment, epitomizes the role of a crossing guard to the fullest."
Mr. Bob said he decided to take the job as a school crossing guard because he wanted something to fill his time after retiring from the phone company. He never expected to stay as long as he did.
"I'm in my 90s now, and I decided to hang it up," Frew explained in a video shared by Volusia County Schools. "I started when I was 75, and I was only going to do it for a couple of years. It gets into your blood. The kids are all good. Most of the parents know me, and as long as my health stayed good each year, I came back again."
Congratulations Mr. Bob and thank you for your service!