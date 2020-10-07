30+ Motivational Quotes for Students
Education can open our eyes and expand our minds unlike anything else. It allows us to continually reshape how we see the world, leading to an improved and more well-rounded life. And it all starts with being a student. Regardless of what level of education you've completed, these motivational quotes for students are sure to inspire you to reignite your passion for learning. We gain knowledge through books, travel, or simply speaking with people who've had different life experiences. Being committed to growth and seeing how it makes the world better is one of the great joys of life.
These quotes for students will help you do just that—grow. Great thinkers, leaders, and writers all have incredible things to say about education in this round-up of inspiring quotes for students. So whether you're a teacher hoping to encourage students or an academic looking for moving words to get you through the school year, there's something for everyone in this collection of quotes.
"The man who does not read books has no advantage over the one who cannot read them." — Mark Twain
"Teachers can open the door, but you must enter it yourself." — Chinese Proverb
"The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." — B.B. King
"Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world." — BB King
"The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be ignited." – Plutarch
"Don't let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do." — John Wooden
"A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." — Albert Einstein
"Learning is never done without errors and defeat." – Vladimir Lenin
"Never let the fear of striking out stop you from playing the game." — Babe Ruth
"Procrastination makes easy things hard and hard things harder." — Mason Cooley
"You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." – Zig Ziglar
"The expert in anything was once a beginner." — Helen Hayes
"The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." – Walt Disney
"There are no shortcuts to any place worth going." — Beverly Stills
"I think it's possible to ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary." — Elon Musk
"I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have." – Thomas Jefferson
"Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going." – Jim Ryun
"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated." — R Collier
"The best way to predict your future is to create it." —Abraham Lincoln
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." ― Eleanor Roosevelt
"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think." — A.A Milne
"Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope for tomorrow." – Albert Einstein
"The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss
"Today a reader. Tomorrow a leader." – Anonymous
"In a world where you can be anything, be kind." — Jennifer Dukes Lee
"None of us is as smart as all of us." — Ken Blanchard
"He who asks a question is a fool for five minutes; he who does not ask a question remains a fool forever." — Chinese Proverb
"A man's mind, stretched by new ideas, may never return to its original dimensions." — Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.
"He who opens a school door, closes a prison." — Victor Hugo
"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can." — Arthur Ashe
"If you think education is expensive, try ignorance." — Andy McIntyre