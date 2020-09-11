South's Most Beautiful Colleges 2020

September 11, 2020
Courtesy University of Richmond

Across the region, we found smaller schools where both the academics and aesthetics are impressive.

ALABAMA

Courtesy Samford University

Huntingdon College
Montgomery
huntingdon.edu

Samford University (pictured)
Birmingham
samford.edu

University of Montevallo
Montevallo
montevallo.edu

ARKANSAS

Facebook/Hendrix College

Hendrix College
Conway
hendrix.edu

FLORIDA

Robbie Caponetto

Flagler College (pictured)
St. Augustine
flagler.edu

Florida A&M University
Tallahassee
famu.edu

Florida Southern College
Lakeland
flsouthern.edu

Rollins College
Winter Park
rollins.edu

GEORGIA

Courtesy Agnes Scott College

Agnes Scott College (pictured)
Decatur
agnesscott.edu

Berry College
Mount Berry
berry.edu

Covenant College
Lookout Mountain
covenant.edu

Spelman College
Atlanta
spelman.edu

KENTUCKY

Courtesy O’Neil Arnold for Berea College

Berea College
Berea
berea.edu

LOUISIANA

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Loyola University New Orleans
New Orleans
loyno.edu

Tulane University (pictured)
New Orleans
tulane.edu

MARYLAND

Courtesy United States Naval Academy Public Affairs Office

United States Naval Academy (pictured)
Annapolis
usna.edu

Washington College
Chestertown
washcoll.edu

MISSISSIPPI

Chris Jenkins

Mississippi University for Women
Columbus
muw.edu

NORTH CAROLINA

Copyright Wake Forest University/Ken Bennett

Elon University
Elon
elon.edu

Salem College
Winston-Salem
salem.edu

Wake Forest University (pictured)
Winston-Salem
wfu.edu

SOUTH CAROLINA

Andrew Cebulka

The Citadel
Charleston
citadel.edu

Converse College
Spartanburg
converse.edu

Furman University (pictured)
Greenville
furman.edu

TENNESSEE

Courtesy Fisk University

Belmont University
Nashville
belmont.edu

Fisk University (pictured)
Nashville
fisk.edu

Rhodes College
Memphis
rhodes.edu

Sewanee: The University of the South
Sewanee
sewanee.edu

TEXAS

Courtesy Tommy LaVergne at Rice University

Rice University (pictured)
Houston
rice.edu

St. Edward’s University
Austin
stedwards.edu

St. Mary’s University
San Antonio
stmarytx.edu

VIRGINIA

Courtesy University of Richmond

University of Richmond (pictured)
Richmond
richmond.edu

Washington and Lee University
Lexington
wlu.edu

William & Mary
Williamsburg
wm.edu

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Howard University
Pleasant Plains
howard.edu

