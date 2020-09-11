South's Most Beautiful Colleges 2020
Across the region, we found smaller schools where both the academics and aesthetics are impressive.
ALABAMA
Huntingdon College
Montgomery
huntingdon.edu
Samford University (pictured)
Birmingham
samford.edu
University of Montevallo
Montevallo
montevallo.edu
ARKANSAS
Hendrix College
Conway
hendrix.edu
FLORIDA
Flagler College (pictured)
St. Augustine
flagler.edu
Florida A&M University
Tallahassee
famu.edu
Florida Southern College
Lakeland
flsouthern.edu
Rollins College
Winter Park
rollins.edu
GEORGIA
Agnes Scott College (pictured)
Decatur
agnesscott.edu
Berry College
Mount Berry
berry.edu
Covenant College
Lookout Mountain
covenant.edu
Spelman College
Atlanta
spelman.edu
KENTUCKY
Berea College
Berea
berea.edu
LOUISIANA
Loyola University New Orleans
New Orleans
loyno.edu
Tulane University (pictured)
New Orleans
tulane.edu
MARYLAND
United States Naval Academy (pictured)
Annapolis
usna.edu
Washington College
Chestertown
washcoll.edu
MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi University for Women
Columbus
muw.edu
NORTH CAROLINA
SOUTH CAROLINA
The Citadel
Charleston
citadel.edu
Converse College
Spartanburg
converse.edu
Furman University (pictured)
Greenville
furman.edu
TENNESSEE
Belmont University
Nashville
belmont.edu
Fisk University (pictured)
Nashville
fisk.edu
Rhodes College
Memphis
rhodes.edu
Sewanee: The University of the South
Sewanee
sewanee.edu
TEXAS
Rice University (pictured)
Houston
rice.edu
St. Edward’s University
Austin
stedwards.edu
St. Mary’s University
San Antonio
stmarytx.edu
VIRGINIA
University of Richmond (pictured)
Richmond
richmond.edu
Washington and Lee University
Lexington
wlu.edu
William & Mary
Williamsburg
wm.edu
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Howard University
Pleasant Plains
howard.edu