Homecoming Quotes and Instagram Captions for Picture-Perfect Moments

School is back in session, which means that homecoming is just around the corner. If you're looking to do something over-the-top, you may already be planning your homecoming proposal or picking out your outfit for the homecoming game. But the most-anticipated event of all is sure to be the homecoming dance. It's the best time to get glammed up with your girl gang and dance the night away. It doesn't matter if you're bringing a date or going with your best gals, snap some photos so you can have everlasting memories of this magical night. If you're too busy dancing up a storm to come up with the perfect homecoming caption for that picture with your besties or date, don't fret. The night is still young. We came up with the best homecoming Instagram captions and quotes so you can still have a Cinderella-approved ball.

Just Dance

Hitting the dance floor is one of the best parts of attending a great homecoming party. The dance floor is where so many people find a kind of freedom that is seldom found elsewhere. Moving their body to the music, in sync with all the other dancing bodies surrounding them, feels liberating. It's a fun escape from the various responsibilities and unfortunate realities of life. It's the best when you can just turn your brain off, stop thinking, and just dance.

"Dance like no one is watching."

"A little homecoming dance never killed anyone."

"Keep calm and dance on!"

"Dance first, think later."

"Dancing queen."

"You never know how strong you are until you dance all night in heels."

"We're fools whether we dance or not, so we may as well dance."

"Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance." —Martha Graham

Make Some Memories

Homecoming, and all the things that come along with it, is certainly fun in the moment. Most of us don't think about the fact that we are making memories when we are in the moment. But, after some time has passed, you will undoubtedly look back on homecoming and find that many of the memories created are ones to be cherished.

"This night won't last forever, but our memories always will."

"A picture is worth a thousand words, but the memories are priceless."

"Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory." —Dr. Seuss

"Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do."

"Someday, you'll be looking back on your life. At the memories, this is gonna be one of those nights." —Tim McGraw

"I said, 'Oh my, what a marvelous tune.' It was the best night, never forget how we moved." —Taylor Swift

Seize the Night

There's just something about the night time. After the sun sets, and we are cloaked in darkness, the air can feel electric with energy or tranquil with an indescribable stillness. Night time is arguably the best time to experience a little homecoming magic. And we wish it could stretch on into infinity.

"Let's make this night last forever."

"With nights like these, who needs the days."

"Tonight, we are young. So, let's set the world on fire. We can burn brighter than the sun." —fun.

"Let us step into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure."

"The darker the night, the brighter the stars."

Show Up in Style

Homecoming thrills and memories come in many forms. One of the most exciting and memorable parts of homecoming will always be deciding what to wear to the homecoming dance. It's a great treat to watch the attendees arrive in their carefully chosen ensembles and to watch them pose for photos that are very likely to end up on someone's mantle one day. Participating in the fashion show is a homecoming rite-of-passage. But even if you are not an exceptional fashionista, you can still dress yourself in the confidence of one.