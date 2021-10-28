Georgia Middle Schoolers Jump into Action to Help Bus Driver During Medical Emergency

Kane Daugherty (middle left) and Conner Doss (middle right) with their principal Tom Alverson (right) and Trey Studstill, Senior Executive Director of Transportation for the Paulding County School District (left). They boys were honored at their school district's board meeting after stepping up to help their bus driver during a medical emergency.

They say you never know how you'll react in a crisis. But after the events of one scary bus ride, middle schoolers Conner Doss and Kane Daugherty certainly do.

On October 1, a bus full of students was on its way to East Paulding Middle School in Dallas, Georgia, when their bus driver experienced a medical emergency. Fortunately, she was able to safely pull onto the side of the road before reaching out to her students for help. Seventh graders Conner Doss and Kane Daugherty didn't hesitate before springing into action.

"I come in the aisle, and then I look down and Miss Julie's face is just bright red and shaking," Doss told local Atlanta station WSB-TV.

While Doss focused on keeping the rest of the students calm and directing them to the back of the bus, Daugherty rushed to the front of the bus to assist the driver.

"I hear her say, 'Hey! Somebody help!' So I run up. She's over here shaking really bad," Daugherty recounted. "I picked up the [radio dispatch] and said, 'Somebody help. Somebody help, our bus drive feels really dizzy.'"

Immediately, a dispatcher called the bus's phone and instructed Daugherty on how to set the emergency brake, flashing lights, and flashing stop sign. Once the dispatcher called 911, the boys remained vigilant.

"We know she's got diabetes, so we thought maybe it was an attack. We got her to drink Coke, eat cookies, and all of that," Daugherty said.

The resourceful pair opened a bus window and began waving down cars, hoping someone else could help before the ambulance arrived. They caught the attention of a pastor who quickly pulled over and jumped on board. He gathered the students in prayer until the ambulance arrived.

"That was a moment of relief, I think, for Ms. Julie and for us too to know God was on our side," Daugherty said.

Thanks to their quick action, Ms. Julie is at home recovering from the scare. During the Paulding County Board of Education meeting on Oct. 12, Conner and Kane were recognized for their heroic actions and incredible character in helping to save their bus driver's life.

"I am incredibly proud of Kane and Conner for jumping into action to help their bus driver and make sure their classmates were safe," East Paulding Principal Tom Alverson wrote in an email to Southern Living. "Because of their quick and decisive actions, a potentially dangerous situation was avoided. The care, respect, and love they showed for Ms. Julie has been incredible, and it is a great example of not only their character, but the true spirit of all East Paulding Middle School students. All of our students are amazing, and Kane and Conner demonstrated just how amazing they are."