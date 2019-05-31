The Best Headboards for Dorm Rooms

By Grace Haynes
room422.com

You’ve probably seen the college dorm room makeover craze that’s taken over Pinterest. Undergrads aren’t settling for 100-square-foot boxes (or smaller!) of blank, boring space and are transforming them into cozy homes away from home. Before and after photos of spruced up dorm rooms are pretty astonishing. Decorating your dorm room can be a great way to show off your personality to new classmates. Decking out your tiny space with homey touches doesn’t have to break the bank. One accessory worth spending on? A faux headboard. These styles attach to the wall, so you don’t have to lug a heavy toolbox around on move-in day. Take your twin XL from stiff to snug with seven of our favorite headboards for dorms.

Wood Framed Headboard

PB Teen

A white wooden frame around natural linen will warm up any dorm room in just a few seconds. 

BUY IT: Wood Framed Headboard, $159; pbteen.com

Pink-and-White Upholstered Headboard

Etsy

You’ll want to bring this upholstered headboard back for sophomore year. Choose between a beveled or arched style, and Velcro this lightweight piece to the wall.

BUY IT: Dorm Room Twin Headboard in Pink and White Geometric, $183; etsy.com

Pillow Faux Headboard

This piece combines the comfort of the pillow with the structured design of a headboard (a good choice for lofted beds). 

BUY IT: Twill Pillow Faux Headboard, $99; pbteen.com

Teal Wicker Headboard

Pair this wicker headboard with neutral bedding for the perfect pop of color. 

BUY IT: Teal Blue Wicker Twin Size Headboard, $163; amazon.com

 

No Nails Scallop Faux Headboard

pbteen.com

Bring Pottery Barn’s classic style to your room with a scalloped faux headboard by PBdorm. Dress up the linen fabric with your monogram.

BUY IT: No Nails Scallop Faux Headboard, $120; pbteen.com

Tufted Velvet Headboard

Amazon

BUY IT: Tufted Velvet Plush College Dorm Headboard, $104.99; amazon.com

Tech Headboard

PB Teen

No need for an extension cord with this savvy headboard. Two USB ports and a three-pronged outlet are hidden at the top, perfect for plugging in laptops and phones.

BUY IT: Tech Smart Avalon Faux Headboard, $269; pbteen.com

Linen Headboard

Bed Bath & Beyond

BUY IT: $107.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Preppy Faux Headboard

PB Teen

BUY IT: Preppy Faux Headboard, $149; pbteen.com

Over-Bed Shelving Unit

dormco.com

Storage solutions are key for maximizing a dorm room’s minimal square footage. This headboard doubles as shelving for stashing books or displaying photos and decor. It fits securely between the bed and the wall.

BUY IT: Decorative Dorm Shelf in Marble Gray, $150; dormco.com

Twin/Twin XL Metallic Tufted Headboard Cushion

leighdeaux.com

Go glam with an oversize metallic pillow from Dormify. Loops on the back of the headboard make hanging it from Command hooks even easier.

BUY IT: Twin/Twin XL Metallic Tufted Headboard Cushion, $70; dormify.com

Kelly Pewter Headboard

room422.com

Atlanta-based Room 422 specializes in stylish, functional dorm decor. Their upholstered foam headboards have washable covers and Velcro to the wall.

BUY IT: Kelly Pewter Headboard, from $165; room422.com

