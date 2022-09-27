Alabama Homecoming Queen Gives Crown To Classmate With Cerebral Palsy

It's a moment most girls dream of, but just seconds after she was crowned her high school's homecoming queen, Juleydi Franco Ramos gave up her tiara.

Onlookers watched the senior at Crossville High School in Crossville, Alabama, remove the coveted crown and place it on the head of fellow classmate and first alternate Lilliana Pahaumba Roque.

Roque, who has cerebral palsy and spends most of her time in a wheelchair, is described as "always smiling" and "one of the most inspiring students" at the DeKalb County school.

"When I received the crown I immediately knew I had to present it to Llilliana," Ramos explained on WBRC-TV's Good Day Extra. "Lilliana is such a light to everyone she comes in contact with and she deserves this more than anyone."

"It means so much to me because I have never experienced anything like that," Roque told the local news station. "It made me want to cry. I have been in hospitals and awful places since I was a little girl but I have never seen a person doing that for me."

Jon Peppers, the principal of Crossville High School, couldn't be more proud of his students' actions.

"It came to my attention several weeks ago that the senior girls were discussing giving Lilliana the crown," Mr. Peppers told WBRC-TV. "When Juleydi was crowned, I didn't know if that would come to fruition but she nodded at me and I knew she wanted to present it to Lilliana. It was such an emotional moment for everyone."

"I am so proud of these students," Peppers continued. "They exemplify outstanding character, generosity and kindness. Juleydi is always thinking of others and Lillian is a bright spot in our lives every day through the smile on her face. We are so blessed to have these types of students in our school."