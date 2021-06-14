Georgia Nurses Help Leukemia Patient Attend Senior Prom
When Faith Johnson wasn’t able to go to prom, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta nurses brought the party to her.
Faith Johnson had a picture-perfect start to her senior year at Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia.
"Everything was building up and I was like 'Oh this is going to be such a great year,'" Johnson recalled to 11Alive. "And then things changed... and I was diagnosed."
In November 2020, the student council president and homecoming queen was diagnosed with B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She immediately began chemotherapy at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Still, she tried to make the best of things, staying on top of schoolwork and enjoying free time in between treatments. And as prom approached, she and her best friend did what the other girls in their class were doing: they went dress shopping. They even ended up with matching dresses-Faith in black and her friend in red.
As the big day grew closer, however, the teenager found herself in the hospital. Her dream of attending prom was squashed.
Her nurses encouraged her to dress up and celebrate anyways. Faith re-shaved her head, put on makeup, and slipped into her prom dress and red high heels.
But they didn't stop there. The nurses also surprised her with a prom queen sash made out of pillowcases, streamers on her door, and a sign that said, "Will you go to prom with me?" They even played music and turned the inpatient unit into a dance party.
"The nurses make the hospital stays bearable to begin with," Faith's mom told 11Alive. "Without them it would be so hard. But to do that on top of it?"
She even had the opportunity to go out to the hospital garden all dressed up and take pictures with her parents.
WATCH: Hospital Coworkers Donate Kidneys to Save Each Other's Husbands
"That's going to be a lot more memorable than my real prom would have been," Faith told the local news station. "It was really unforgettable."
This fall, Faith will head to UC Santa Barbara in California for her freshman year of college.
Thank you, nurses!