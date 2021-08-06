The Best Planners For an Organized School Year

With a new school year comes new school supplies, maybe even a new backpack, and a fresh pair of sneakers. Perhaps one of the most important items that students will use each day when they return to the classroom is a planner. A school planner will help them keep track of important dates, homework, and extracurricular activities. Plus, they can be pretty fun to pick out. From elementary school to college, there's a planner for students of every age one this list. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a student in your life, these cute planners will help start the new school year off in style.