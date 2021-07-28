Can you believe it? Summer break is rapidly coming to an end and back-to-school season is now in full swing. It's now time for the annual trip to the store to pick up all the essentials on your child's classroom list. It's not just students loading up on No. 2 pencils, college-rule papers, and chalkboard erasers, though. Each year, teachers across the South end up purchasing supplies for their classes with their own money. In fact, on average, teachers spend $500 every year on supplies and related materials, while some spend way more, just to make their students' time in the classroom a little better. Now, H-E-B and Target are helping to ease teachers' financial burden a little.

The two chains are offering teachers 15% off on school and office supplies (and some household items, because teachers have to live, too), local news outlet KSAT first reported.

In order for teachers to receive the H-E-B discount, they need to fill out this online form before August 23. The discount will then be available for use in H-E-B stores through August 27, according to the grocery store's website. The discount will be applied to important supplies like highlighters, hand sanitizer, pens and pencils, crayons and glue.

Over at Target, teachers hoping to get a discount need to sign up with Target Circle, the store's rewards program, and verify their teacher status via this form. Target has an expansive definition of teacher, including those who work at schools, day care centers, early childhood learning centers, universities, and homeschool teachers. The discount is redeemable through July 31.

These discounts are a small nod to the hard work that goes in to educating kids, as well as a small way to welcome teachers back to school after the coronavirus gave us one of the weirdest school years in history.