Back-To-School Prayers for the Start of the Year
"Lord, give our children a thirst for knowledge, wisdom, and understanding."
It's that time of year when kids begin trading in their beach balls for backpacks. Back-to-school season is upon us once again. And what better way to prepare the students in your life for success than proclaiming a few prayers for starting back to school? Beginning a new school year comes with a range of emotions. While there's often a rush of excitement for all the possibilities ahead, embarking on another year of further education can also bring about feelings of stress, anxiousness, and fear of the unknown. Sharing these back-to-school prayers and poems will help students and parents feel protected and strengthened. Whether you're searching for prayers of renewed passion, clear purpose, or the blessing of friendship, there's something in this collection of prayers for everyone.
Related Items
Protection Over Our Kids
Thank you Lord that as we sing your praises you are spreading your divine protection over our children. Watch over their coming and going. You said you will rescue us from every trap and protect us from deadly disease. We declare that over our house, over our children. No evil will touch us. As we come and go, bring us all home safely each day. - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for Perspective
Lord, I pray that my kids will develop an eternal perspective and purpose, not an earthly one. Help them to see life–and every challenge–through Your eyes, eager and unafraid to share with others the good news of Jesus wherever they go. I pray that they will set their minds on things above, not just what's going on here, and that they will be rooted and grounded in Your love. I pray they will come to understand the extent of Your own love for them–that it surpasses all the head knowledge they will acquire in school. I pray they will be filled up with You from morning 'til night. - Rebecca Barlow Jordan
Give Strength to Our Teachers
We thank you for our children's teachers! We pray you would strengthen them with your power this school year. Give them guidance on instruction, strength to complete all the tasks and energy to joyfully interact with their students. God give them efficiency as they work. May they find times of rest and if they do not know you, make yourself known to them this school year. - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for High School and College Students
O Lord, you who promise to be with me always, be with me this day as I begin my schoolwork. Keep me in health, I pray, and keep me from harm. In all that I do and say, may I love you with all my heart, mind, soul, and strength, and may I love my neighbor as myself, so that I might fulfill your purposes for me and your calling on my life as a student. In Christ's name. Amen. - David O. Taylor
Building Good Friendships
Jesus thank you for friends! Thank you that you created us to be in relationship with you and each other. We pray our children would build kind friendships this school year. Friendships where they build each other up and sharpen one another. Give unique ways to build community and provide us with divine appointments with other families - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for Passion
Lord, I pray that my kids will develop a passion for the things of God. I pray they will hunger and thirst for You and Your Word and will love You with all of their heart, soul, and mind. Give them compassionate and generous hearts to love others as much as You love them. I pray they will always work and study with excellence, but that You will help them desire a servant spirit of greatness, rather than a worldly lust for success. I pray they will fall in love with Jesus over and over again. - Rebecca Barlow Jordan
Show Our Kids the Right Path
Heavenly Father, show our children the right path this school year. May they not be influenced by the unwise, but seek your purposes in all things. Guide their choices. Show us the right path as a family. That we would place our time and energy on the things you want us to invest in. - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for a New Day
O God, you who make things new, again and again, enliven the thoughts of my mind, revitalize the cells of my body, and cause a fresh outburst of praise to surge in my heart so that I might taste the Life that is truly life this day. In the name of the one whose face is like the shining sun. Amen. - David O. Taylor
Give Our Children Hearts for Learning
Lord give our children a thirst for knowledge, wisdom and understanding. May their hearts be ready to learn this year, at home, school and church. Open their ears, may they crave knowledge and seek it out. - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for Peace
Lord, I pray that my kids will experience the peace of God this year that exceeds all understanding. I pray they will not worry about things they cannot control, but that You will guard their hearts and minds and keep them trusting in You. I pray they will not only enjoy the peace of God, but peace with God. I pray they will develop a spirit of gratitude and thanksgiving as they look to You daily for their needs. I pray that You will give them the capacity for joy that bubbles up from Your peace. - Rebecca Barlow Jordan
Prayer for Common Sense and Insight
We claim your promises today Lord, that common sense and success belong to our children. Throughout their days give them insight beyond their years. In any situation they face, may they use sound judgment. We thank you that you have given us a sound mind! - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for Children Schooling at Home
Dear Jesus, you who promise to be with me always, I pray that you would be with me at home today as I do my schoolwork. Please help me to do my best, help me not to feel alone, and help me to be with patient with my family. Give me joy this day, and thank you for loving me from head to toe. In your name. Amen. - David O. Taylor
Finding Purpose
Thank you Jesus that your plans stand firm forever! We pray you would reveal your purposes to our children. Show our children and their teachers the gifts and talents you have placed inside their hearts. Point our kids toward the road you ordained for their lives. - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for Purity
Lord, I pray that You will create in my kids a clean heart and that You would constantly renew a right spirit within them, keeping their thoughts and actions pure and motivated by love. Guard them from temptation, and let them know You are always faithful to give them a way out and help to endure. May the words of their mouths and the meditations of their hearts always please you and edify others. - Rebecca Barlow Jordan
To Be a Kind Friend
Heavenly Father, we thank you for your lovingkindness toward us. We pray our children would clothe themselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience this year. May they stand up against the bullies, speaking life to each other at all times. Guide us as their parents to encourage kindness and patience in their hearts. As we plant these seeds Lord make them grow! - Lauren Gaines
Prayer on Behalf of Teachers
O Lord, you who have called and equipped the teachers in our community, we pray for them today. Watch over them, provide for them, guide them, sustain them. May you be their sun and shield, so that they might do the work that you have entrusted to them and sense your care in these uncertain times. In Jesus' name. Amen. - David O. Taylor
Accepting Correction
Dear Jesus, give our children hears to accept instruction. Give them the desire to learn from the wise and to accept correction. Soften their hearts so they can gain knowledge from their teachers (and parents) and respect the teacher throughout the day. - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for Protection
Lord, I pray Your emotional, physical, and spiritual protection over my kids. Keep evil far from them, and help them to trust You as their refuge and strength. I pray You will guard their minds from harmful instruction, and grant them discernment to recognize truth. I pray You will make them strong and courageous in the presence of danger, recognizing that You have overcome and will set right all injustice and wrong one day. Help them to find rest in Your shadow, as they live in the spiritual shelter You provide for them. Let them know that the only safe place is in Jesus, and that their home on earth is only temporary. - Rebecca Barlow Jordan
For Unspeakable Joy
Draw our children to you and as they rejoice in your love fill them with unspeakable joy. May they find joy in the little things throughout the school day and delight in learning. - Lauren Gaines
Prayer for School Administrators
O God, you who have promised wisdom to all who would ask it, we pray today for school administrators, that you would grant them clarity of mind, unity of spirit, strength of will, a heart of wisdom and the gift of your truth-bearing Spirit, so that they might be enabled to make decisions that lead to the flourishing of their teachers, staff, and students and to the wellbeing of the whole community. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen. - David O. Taylor