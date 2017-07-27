Our Favorite Back-To-School Lunch Boxes For the Kids
Each summer, before we know it, it reaches the time to go back to school. You sit there thinking, "Didn't we just get out of school?" But that's just how fleeting summer can seem. When it's time to start school again, there are a lot of ducks to get in a row. You have back-to-school supplies and clothes shopping, and you have to wrangle your kids into school mode. The first day is critical—for you and your child's nerves, at least. One thing that can help you feel better is sending them off to a new school year with a tasty lunch (treat and napkin note enclosed) in a cool new lunch box. There are some truly adorable, cool, classic, and trendy lunch boxes out there. Here are some of our favorite picks to send to school this year.
Rifle Paper Co x Corkcicle Lunch Box
Rifle Paper Co.'s signature floral comes to play in a collaboration that every meal toter needs. This Corkcicle lunchbox will keep food cold no matter where your day takes you.
Herschel Supply Co. 'Woodland Camo' Pop Quiz Lunch Box
Trendy camo? We're in.
Kate Spade Out to Lunch Tote
Coated linen keeps the style at the forefront but makes it wipe-able so messes don't stand a chance. The insulated interior and gold bow zipper pulls make a pretty and practical pair.
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Collection Lunch Bunch Bag
If you're looking for a sleek and professional looking lunch tote, you've found it with this black quilted option. With a water-resistant exterior, it's built to last—and look good while doing it.
Kate Spade Jumbo Dot Lunch Bag
If you're trying to keep things warm, this lunch bag can help with that too thanks to an insulated interior lining. But you know those polka dots are the real draw.
Mackenzie Purple Flower Bouquet Lunch Box
The interior is completely wipeable thanks to an environmentally and food-safe vinyl lining. Add a sandwich container to keep things thoroughly organized.
Mackenzie Critter Novelty Dino Lunch Box
Personalize it with your child's monogram or name—not that they're likely to confused this dinosaur-themed lunch box with any others lining the wall of cubbies.
J World Twise Side-Kick Kids' Lunch Bag
What's not to love about a cute little critter to spend every lunchtime with? A padded top handle and shoulder strap that can be adjusted to suit the wearer makes toting a breeze.
All in Motion Classic Molded Lunch Kit Purple
Yes, lunch bags can be sporty too. This purple number features an expandable bottom, a fully insulated interior, and a tidy pocket tucked inside to keep all the lunchtime goodies organized.
Fulton Bag Co. Upright Lunch Bag
We love the fun patterns and colors offered with this lunch bag that range from florals to a blue acid wash.
Skip Hop Zoo Dalmatian Lunch Box
This is the cutest pup on the playground.
Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box
Keep food and drinks warm or cold up to five hours. The 15L version is the perfect size for a large-capacity lunchbox, while the 24L option works as a small cooler for family excursions.
Waterproof Insulated Lunch Tote Bag
For lunch on a budget, this tote bag can't be beat. Features include a large capacity and pliable materials so it can be folded for storage. Choose from eight different color and pattern options.
Lilly Pulitzer Best Fishes Lunch Tote Box
This lunch box look more like a hand bag and that's something we can certainly get on board with. The insulated interior and large flat base make it a no brainer for keeping sandwiches cool and smoosh-free.
Nike Futura Fuel Pack Lunch Tote
Just do it! Give every kid a sleek Nike lunch box with this style that comes in five color and pattern options.