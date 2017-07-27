Each summer, before we know it, it reaches the time to go back to school. You sit there thinking, "Didn't we just get out of school?" But that's just how fleeting summer can seem. When it's time to start school again, there are a lot of ducks to get in a row. You have back-to-school supplies and clothes shopping, and you have to wrangle your kids into school mode. The first day is critical—for you and your child's nerves, at least. One thing that can help you feel better is sending them off to a new school year with a tasty lunch (treat and napkin note enclosed) in a cool new lunch box. There are some truly adorable, cool, classic, and trendy lunch boxes out there. Here are some of our favorite picks to send to school this year.