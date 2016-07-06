29 Phrases Only Southerners Use

Someone once said that when you visit the South, you need a translator. It's true, we do have a mouthful of sayings that only Southerners understand. However, if you're from the South, you know that sometimes there's just no other way to get your point across. If you're tying to be nice, but you just can't quite let it go, "bless your heart" is a go to. When you've met the girl of your dreams, chances are she is "pretty as a peach." If you just heard your mama come home and you haven't finished your chores, she will definitely be "madder than a wet hen." Take a look at some of our favorite Southern sayings that we just couldn't live without.