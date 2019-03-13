37 Sad Quotes That Will Get You Through the Worst Days

Sadness—never, ever, something that we actively summon or wish to feel—manages to find its way to us every now and then. It's a natural part of life. But sometimes it helps to know that others are going (or have been) through the same thing. Because that means that things will get better, start looking up. If you're experiencing tough times or dealing with loss, this list of sad quotes will, oddly enough, provide some comfort and comradery. And if you're on the verge of just needing a good cry, these emotional quotes will happily help release an onslaught of soul-cleansing tears. Some were penned by your favorite Southern authors; others were said by important historic figures. But all have one thing in common: They just get it. Keep reading for 37 sad quotes that'll help you get through a bad day, crappy month, or terrible year. (And when you've come out on the other side, check out these funny love quotes that we can all relate to—it'll lighten the mood.)