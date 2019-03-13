37 Sad Quotes That Will Get You Through the Worst Days
They just get it.
Sadness—never, ever, something that we actively summon or wish to feel—manages to find its way to us every now and then. It's a natural part of life. But sometimes it helps to know that others are going (or have been) through the same thing. Because that means that things will get better, start looking up. If you're experiencing tough times or dealing with loss, this list of sad quotes will, oddly enough, provide some comfort and comradery. And if you're on the verge of just needing a good cry, these emotional quotes will happily help release an onslaught of soul-cleansing tears. Some were penned by your favorite Southern authors; others were said by important historic figures. But all have one thing in common: They just get it. Keep reading for 37 sad quotes that'll help you get through a bad day, crappy month, or terrible year. (And when you've come out on the other side, check out these funny love quotes that we can all relate to—it'll lighten the mood.)
Sad Quotes about Life
1
"There are moments when I wish I could roll back the clock and take all the sadness away, but I have the feeling that if I did, the joy would be gone as well." –Nicholas Sparks
2
"Life's under no obligation to give us what we expect." –Margaret Mitchell
3
"You see, I usually find myself among strangers because I drift here and there trying to forget the sad things that happened to me." –F. Scott Fitzgerald
4
"Don't go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first." –Mark Twain
5
"Things change. And friends leave. And life doesn't stop for anybody." –Stephen Chbosky
6
"Life is a moderately good play with a badly written third act." –Truman Capote
7
"I have learned now that while those who speak about one's miseries usually hurt, those who keep silence hurt more." –C.S. Lewis
8
"The excursion is the same when you go looking for your sorrow as when you go looking for your joy." –Eudora Welty
9
"Don't ever tell anybody anything. If you do, you start missing everybody." –J.D. Salinger
Sad Quotes about Death
1
"So it's true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love." –E.A. Bucchianeri
2
"What is hardest to accept about the passage of time is that the people who once mattered the most to us wind up in parentheses." –John Irving
3
"Our dead are never dead to us until we have forgotten them." –George Eliot
4
"The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone." –Harriet Beecher Stowe
5
"It is the unknown we fear when we look upon death and darkness, nothing more." –J.K. Rowling
6
"It's sad when someone you know becomes someone you knew." –Henry Rollins
7
"There is a time for departure, even when there's no certain place to go." –Tennessee Williams
8
"You meet everyone twice in this life, when they come and when they go." –C.C Aurel
9
"Grief is not as heavy as guilt, but it takes more away from you." –Veronica Roth
10
"Death is a great revealer of what is in a man, and in its solemn shadow appear the naked lineaments of the soul." –E.H. Chapin
11
"Death is the dropping of the flower that the fruit may swell." –Henry Ward Beecher
Sad Love Quotes
1
"You know, a heart can be broken, but it keeps on beating, just the same." –Fannie Flagg
2
"It's amazing how someone can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces." –Ella Harper
3
"There is a distinct, awful pain that comes with loving someone more than they love you." –Steve Maraboli
4
"To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever." –J.K. Rowling
5
"If you gave someone your heart and they died, did they take it with them? Did you spend the rest of forever with a hole inside you that couldn't be filled?" –Jodi Picoult
6
"You make me feel like a firefly. Trapped in a belljar; starved for love." –Ayushee Ghoshal
7
"You're like a song that I heard when I was a little kid but forgot I knew until I heard it again." –Maggie Stiefvater
8
"There is no greater sorrow than to recall, in misery, the time when we were happy." –Dante Aligheri
Sad Sayings
1
"Sometimes you got to hurt something to help something. Sometimes you have to plow under one thing in order for something else to grow." –Ernest J. Gaines
2
"Tears are words the mouth can't say nor can the heart bear." –Joshua Wisenbaker
3
"Of all the words of mice and men, the saddest are, 'It might have been.'" –Kurt Vonnegut
4
"Being a successful person is not necessarily defined by what you have achieved, but by what you have overcome." –Fannie Flagg
5
"To have felt too much is to end in feeling nothing." –Dorothy Thompson
6
"One thing you can't hide is when you're crippled inside." –John Lennon
7
"There are years that ask questions and years that answer." –Zora Neale Hurston
8
"Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water." –Christopher Morley
9
"Tears come from the heart and not from the brain." –Leonardo da Vinci
WATCH: 10 Romantic Messages for Your Loved Ones
If you're like us, you don't always know how to express your feelings to those you love. These romantic messages are here to help.