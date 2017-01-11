When it comes to Southern romance, it's no secret that choosing the right words is important. Crafting the perfect romantic message and expressing how much you care about someone may be difficult, but it can also be incredibly rewarding. If you need a dash of inspiration, explore these short love messages and quotes about love for a little help with telling your beloved just how much you care!

Table of Contents:

Couple Kissing while Holding Ice Cream Credit: Ilya Terentyev/Getty Images

Sweet Romantic Messages for Him

Men may not always be the most verbal or openly emotional creatures, but that doesn't mean they don't want to hear how you feel! Letting that special man in your life know that he's your world with a short love message will surely make him glow with pride. To help you express just how much you enjoy his presence in your life, take a look at these romantic love messages for him!

You have no idea how much my heart races when I see you.

I love when I catch you looking at me.

You're weird…but I like it!

Messages for Your Boyfriend

Your voice is my favorite sound.

So far, every moment we've spent together has been awesome. But I promise you, that the best is yet to come.

If only you knew how much those little moments with you matter to me.

Message for Your Husband

Since the time I've met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder and smile all the more, just because I have you, my life is a better place.

Every day with you is a wonderful addition to my life's journey.

You're my paradise and I'd happily get stranded on you for a lifetime.

Just when I think that it is impossible to love you any more than I already do, you prove me wrong.

Couple Laughing Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Blend Images/Getty Images

Sweet Romantic Messages for Her

If you want to make your wife or girlfriend feel appreciated, then giving her a thoughtful reminder of your feelings is a great place to start. But great romantic sayings are more than just a string of clichés put together—they're a sincere expression of your affection! Whether you're celebrating a particular occasion or simply reminding her that she's special, these romantic love messages for her are sure to bring a smile to her face!

If I could give you one thing in life, I'd give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me.

If you were a movie, I'd watch you over and over again.

In a sea of people, my eyes always search for you.

Romantic Message Ideas for Your Girlfriend

What on earth did I think about all the time before you?

If loving you was a job, I'd be the most deserving, dedicated, and qualified candidate. In fact, I'd even be willing to work for free!

Your smile is literally the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life.

If someone asked me to describe you in just two words, I'd say "Simply Amazing."

Romantic Message Ideas for Your Wife

You do a million little things that bring to joy to my life.

I know fairy tales come true because I have you.

There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever.

My six word love story: "I can't imagine life without you."

Woman Reading Text Messages Credit: Tara Moore/Getty Images

Romantic and Sweet Text Messages for Him

Want to let your boyfriend know that he's on your mind first thing in the morning? Wish you could give your husband a little midday pick-me-up? Luckily, technology has made this not just possible, but easy! Sending a romantic sms is a great way to make your man feel good anytime, anywhere. Whether you're saying "I love you" in words or emojis, these romantic text messages will help you put a smile on his face.

Short Text Messages

Stop making me think about you! I'm busy.

Cuddling with you would be perfect right now 💑

If nothing lasts forever, can I be your nothing?

You make my heart melt! 💕

I couldn't ignore you even if I wanted to.

Cute Romantic Text Messages

Thank you for always making me feel like the most beautiful woman in the world 💅💄👑👄

Next time I hug you, I probably won't let go for a long time.

I can't decide if the best part of my day is waking up next to you, or going to sleep with you. Hurry home so I can compare the two again.

Everyone has their own motivation to get up in the morning and face the day. You are mine.

Whenever my phone vibrates, I hope you're the reason for it.

Witty Love Text Messages

You're just like bacon . You make everything better.

Forget the butterflies, I feel the whole zoo when I am with you! 🐻🐼🐨🐯

You are my Knight in shining boxer shorts

You know I really want you to come over, but you're so hot my air condition bill would skyrocket the second you stepped foot in the door!

I know you might be too busy today ⏰, but please add me too in your to-do list ✔

Love SMS Ideas with Emojis

Life without you is like 🍕 without

We make a great 🍐

I'm 🍹🍷🍺 in ❤ with you

You've 🔒 up my ❤ and thrown away the 🔑

You're my 👻

Romantic and Sweet Text Messages for Her

Love letters may be ageless, but in today's day-and-age, romantic text messages are the easiest way to let your special someone know that you're thinking about her. The best part? Sweet texts can pack a big emotional punch without spending a lot of money, time, or effort. Whether you're giving your girlfriend a creative "good morning" or shooting your wife a midday compliment complete with emojis, these love text message ideas are sure to make her heart flutter!

Short Text Messages

You make me forget how to breathe.

Nobody is perfect, but you're so close it's scary 👌👸

All I need is you right here.

I love you more than I did yesterday but not more than I will tomorrow ❤

Cute Romantic Text Messages

The only time I stupidly smile at my phone is when I get text messages from you.

What is love? It is what makes your cell phone ring every time I send text messages.

I always wake up smiling. I think it's your fault.

I can't explain the way you make me feel when I hear your voice or see your face, but I adore it.

Just had to let you know… loving you is the best thing that happened to me 💕

Witty Love Text Message Ideas

Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back 😘

I think you're cuter than any cat picture 🐈

If Van Gogh had you as a subject, the sunflowers would have gone in the trash 🌻🌻🌻

If I were a stop light 🚦, I would turn red every time you passed by so that I could stare at you a bit longer.

You wanna know who I'm in love with? Read the first word again ❤

Romantic SMS Ideas with Emojis

🐳 you be mine forever?

You're my 👸🐝

🍊 you glad we found each other? You're a great 🎣

To honor your beauty, I present you with a dozen red roses 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

You've turned my life 🔄⬆⬇

Emoji Love Text Message Credit: Viktoria_Yams/Getty Images

senior couple Credit: Getty Images / MoMo Productions

Short Love Quotes

Love notes don't have to be long to show they care. Sometimes, the most meaningful messages are those that convey the deepest emotions in just a few words. In these famous short love quotes, you'll find sincere feeling from some of those you have said it best. From simple quotes about love from Jon Lennon to impactful quotes from Mother Teresa, these short love messages will show you're true feelings.

“You can’t blame gravity for falling in love.” – Albert Einstein

"Love is friendship that has caught fire. […] It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses." – Ann Landers

“Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” – Mother Teresa

“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” – Oscar Wilde

Where there is love, there is life. – Mahatma Gandhi

“If you wish to be loved, love.” – Seneca

A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love. – Max Muller

“Love is the flower you’ve got to let grow.” – John Lennon

“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." – David Viscott

“Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own.” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

Mature couple driving in convertible Credit: Sam Edwards

Cute Love Quotes

Love messages don't have to be sappy to be sincere. Sometimes, it's the cute love notes you share with that special someone that makes them smile and leaves a lasting impression. With these cute love quotes, you'll find it all. From a dreamy love quote from Dr. Seuss to a famous line from Dr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice these cute love quotes will make anyone feel appreciated.

“Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” – Nicholas Sparks

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” – Audrey Hepburn

“Stolen kisses are always sweetest." – Leigh Hunt

Leigh Hunt “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr. Seuss

If I know what love is, it is because of you. – Hermann Hesse

“Love is the magician that pulls man out of his own hat.” – Ben Hecht

“To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” – Valerie Lombardo

A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him. – Brendan Francis

“You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love… I love… I love you.“ – Mr. Darcy, Pride and Prejudice

Romantic Good Morning Messages

Help your special someone start the day with a smile. Sending a romantic message in the morning is a surefire way to begin the day on the right foot. Whether you're sending a good morning message through text because you're apart or wanting to leave a little love note on his or her pillow to wake up to, these romantic good morning messages will show just how much you care.

As long as we’re together, our future is bright. Here’s to another new day. Good morning, my love!

Mornings are beautiful, but they are especially satisfying when I get to wake up beside you and that sweet smile of yours. It's the best way to start the day.

I love every morning that you are with me. It makes me feel so close to you and so blessed in this life of ours. Good morning!

As I open my eyes to witness the beautiful sunshine, it feels like the warmth of your love is embracing me. Good morning my love.

The beauty of the morning sunshine is nothing compared to your natural glow. You truly are the most gorgeous ever!

Good morning! Another day of thinking about you. Save me some good morning kisses; I’ll take them later in person!

Good morning, my love. May you find lots of reasons to smile today!

Only the fortunate ones get the chance to wishing their loved one a good morning when they wake up. I'm so lucky.

You are the first person I think of after opening my eyes each day. Sending you kisses and hugs for a wonderful day ahead!

Good morning to the one who rules my heart! Every day I feel blessed to spend my day with you. I love you!

Full Moon Night Sky Credit: vovan13/Getty Images

Romantic Good Night Messages

In those quiet moments before we surrender to sleep, most of us think of the people in our lives that matter most. Sending a good night SMS is one of the most simple, yet moving ways to let that special someone know that they're on your mind. It also gives them the perfect ending to even the lousiest of days. Send one of these good night text messages and give your loved one the closest thing you can to a good night kiss!

Come to my dreams if you can. I'll kiss you there.

Tonight I'll fall asleep with you in my heart.

You will be the last thing I think of before I fall to sleep and first thing to remember when I wake up.

Everyday I spend with you is the new best day of my life. Can't wait for the morning. Good night

My days are worth it if I can end them with you by my side. Good night.

Sleeping is impossible when all I can think about is you. Good night!

The brightest thing in this world are your eyes when you look at me. I don't want to see stars, but your eyes. Have a good night.

Before I fall asleep, I always picture what it would feel like to fall asleep in your arms. It's the best feeling in the world

I'm in my bed, you're in your bed. One of us is in the wrong place.

Every night I love coming back home. Because home is being in your arms. Goodnight.

Couple Embracing Credit: Getty Images

Sad Love Quotes

Love is a rollercoaster. Just like other highs and lows in life, sometimes love can throw you a curve ball. If you're looking for a sad love quote to lift you back up after a breakup or to help you wade through troubling times, these soft words may be just what you need.

“It is better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.” – Samuel Butler

"It is sad not to love, but it is much sadder not to be able to love." – Miguel de Unamuno

“Love is so short, forgetting is so long.” – Pablo Neruda

“Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime.” – Bette Davis

“Since I can’t be with you right now I will have to be content just dreaming about when we will be together again.” – Susan Polis Schutz

“Some people are going to leave, but that’s not the end of your story. That’s the end of their part in your story.” – Faraaz Kazi

“You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.” – Henny Youngman

“You can close your eyes to things you don’t want to see, but you can’t close your heart to things you don’t want to feel.” – Johnny Depp

"Part of me aches at the thought of her being so close yet so untouchable." – Nicholas Sparks

“It’s amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces.” – Ella Harper

Just Married Tandem Bike Credit: Peter Towle/Getty Images

Romantic Wedding Messages

Weddings are by their very nature a celebration of love and romance, so why not tell your spouse-to-be exactly how you feel? If your emotions are too overwhelming to articulate, call upon these moving words to help you along. Whether you're writing one-of-a-kind wedding vows or a cute pre-ceremony letter to your betrothed, these romantic wedding messages and quotes about love will allow you to put that special touch on your big day!

When you fall I will pick you up. When you are happy I will share your joy. When you need a friend I will be the first one there. I will always love you.

I used to not believe in soulmates. I'm here with you because you made me believe.

Even though I'm unsure about most things in life, I am certain that I love you and I will continue to love you forever.

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I'm I had never lived without you.

I feel like everything in my life has led me to you. My choices, my heartbreaks, my regrets. Everything. And when we're together, my past seems worth it. Because if I had done one thing differently, I might never have met you.

I choose you. And I'll choose you over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I'll keep choosing you.

I never could grasp the meaning of "perfect"—until I met you. Suddenly the definition fell into place and my breath was taken away each moment I spent with you.

My soul saw you and it kind of went, "Oh, there you are. I've been looking for you."

"Eventually soulmates meet, for they have the same hiding place." — Robert Brault

"You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies. You have me." — Amie Kaufman, Illuminae

Making your love known to that special someone is one of those little things that not just keep relationships alive, but also helps them flourish. Whether it's a special occasion or simply another day on the calendar, your loved one is sure to appreciate any romantic messages you might leave them!

Woman Reading Love Letters on Beach Credit: Constance Bannister Corp/Getty Images

Classic Love Letters for Her

Some tokens of love and affection never go out of style—and the love letter is certainly one of those! In today's digital age, giving a handwritten letter to your girlfriend or wife is a truly unforgettable romantic gesture that's sure to impress. Of course, composing a personalized, honest letter is easier said than done. It can make you feel vulnerable—and you may even find yourself at a loss for words! Luckily, these sample love letters for her can give you a great starting point.

Sometimes I just think back to the first time I laid eyes on you. I knew right then that I had found someone incredible. Ever since that very moment all I have ever wanted was to be with you. No matter how dark my day is, seeing you always brightens it and makes me realize that with you, I am doing right. Your heart is so pure and so forgiving that it will always be the center of my attention, no matter what else is going on in my life. I look forward to this day and many more just like it for you will forever be in my heart.

You have gripped my soul with a ferocity reserved for a castaway clinging to a raft in the middle of the ocean. If my soul is the raft, it is your hold that keeps me afloat. Don't ever let go. I love you.

Whenever I am with you, it is like having my emotional batteries recharged with joy. Your smile radiates into me. Your touch sends little shivers through my body. Your presence pleases my mind and your soul pours peace on mine. I love you…madly, sincerely, completely and with no reservation, in a way that is blissfully wonderful.

Rural Mailbox Credit: YvanDube/Getty Images

Classic Love Letters for Him

Since writing was first invented, couples have exchanged romantic letters as a sincere expression of undying love and affection. Giving your boyfriend or husband a love letter is a timeless and carefully crafted way to say that you care about him. Of course, putting your deepest thoughts about your loved one on paper can be a daunting task. If you need a little inspiration, take a peek at these sample love letters for him to get those writing juices flowing!

I want you to know that there's no one who can replace you. The way you look, the way you always know what I am thinking about, the way you gave me hug when I need it the most, and the way you listen to me is priceless. You have touched me more profoundly than I ever thought you could. I love you.

I'm so completely in love with you. I wake to think of you and I sleep to see you in my dreams. Everyday seems like a blessing since I have met you. I feel so lucky and honored to be in love with you with all of my heart. Thank you for sharing your love with me. It's a truly wonderful gift. I will love you always.

You were already on my mind when I woke up this morning. Funny how I just can't stop thinking about you. Six months ago we hadn't even met, and now you are the most important person in my life. So, I just wanted to say I love you, and I can't wait to see you again.

PS I Love You Letter Credit: Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Southern Love Poems for Him

Male poets are often shown composing sonnets for their leading ladies, but many women throughout history have written masterpieces in the name of love. You too can carry on this tradition. Tell your man exactly how you feel by channeling the power of the written word. Whether you pen a poem yourself or borrow from the classics, your loved one is sure to appreciate the eloquent message you're throwing his way. Make your Southern romance truly come alive with these love poems for him!

"Love arrives / and in its train come ecstasies / old memories of pleasure / ancient histories of pain. / Yet if we are bold, / love strikes away the chains of fear / from our souls. / We are weaned from our timidity / In the flush of love's light / we dare be brave / And suddenly we see / that love costs all we are / and will ever be. / Yet it is only love / which sets us free." — "Touched by an Angel," Maya Angelou

"My monkey-wrench man is my sweet patootie; / the lover of my life, my youth and age. / My heart belongs to him and to him only; / the children of my flesh are his and bear his rage / Now grown to years advancing through the dozens / the honeyed kiss, the lips of wine and fire / fade blissfully into the distant years of yonder / but all my days of Happiness and wonder / are cradled in his arms and eyes entire. / They carry us under the waters of the world / out past the starposts of a distant planet / And creeping through the seaweed of the ocean / they tangle us with ropes and yarn of memories / where we have been together, you and I." — "Love Song for Alex, 1979," Margaret Walker

"I had not thought of violets late, / The wild, shy kind that spring beneath your feet / In wistful April days, when lovers mate / And wander through the fields in raptures sweet. / The thought of violets meant florists' shops, / And bows and pins, and perfumed papers fine; / And garish lights, and mincing little fops / And cabarets and soaps, and deadening wines. / So far from sweet real things my thoughts had strayed, / I had forgot wide fields; and clear brown streams; / The perfect loveliness that God has made,— / Wild violets shy and Heaven-mounting dreams. / And now—unwittingly, you've made me dream / Of violets, and my soul's forgotten gleam." — "Sonnet," Alice Moore Dunbar-Nelson

Love Letter Credit: Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Southern Love Poems for Her

Most everyone would agree that few things in the world are more swoon-worthy than love poetry. After all, sometimes poetry expresses feelings in a way that normal words just can't manage. Whether you hope to win her over or steal her heart all over again, these quintessential Southern love poems for her are a great way to add a romantic touch to her day!