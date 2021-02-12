Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Is Coming To Disney+ This Month

One of the most beloved musical remakes of the 1990s is coming to Disney+ this month. It's the 1997 film version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, which has, in addition to a host of classic songs, a knock-your-socks-off cast filled with stars of stage and screen.

Image zoom Credit: ABC

The film was made as a TV movie adaptation and is rated G, so the whole family can tune in when it's available to stream this month. It originally aired on ABC and stars singer-songwriter Brandy Norwood as Cinderella. Paolo Montalban is Prince Christopher alongside royal parents Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber. Bernadette Peters is Cinderella's stepmother, and Whitney Houston is her fairy godmother. Jason Alexander, Veanne Cox, and Natalie Desselle also feature in the cast. Houston also produced the film and was instrumental in bringing it to television.

Image zoom Credit: Disney+

The film is a take on the fairy tale and includes the Rodgers and Hammerstein songs "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible; It's Possible," "Ten Minutes Ago," and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" The 1997 adaptation also incorporates songs from other Rodgers and Hammerstein shows. The musical is based on the French story Cendrillon by Charles Perrault and was originally written for television. It was broadcast live in 1957 with Julie Andrews playing Cinderella.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella arrives on Disney+ at midnight on February 12, 2021. Tune in for a magical time. Head over to Entertainment Weekly to see a video of the Cinderella cast reunion in advance of the movie's arrival on Disney+.

WATCH: Stream the Hamilton Movie on Disney+ in July