50 Retirement Quotes That Will Resonate With Any Retiree

"There is a whole new kind of life ahead, full of experiences just waiting to happen. Some call it 'retirement.' I call it bliss." –Betty Sullivan

"Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway." –Unknown

"Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save." –Will Rogers

"Often when you think you're at the end of something, you're at the beginning of something else." –Fred Rogers

"For many, retirement is a time for personal growth, which becomes the path to greater freedom." –Robert Delamontague

"Retirement is the only time in your life when time no longer equals money." –Unknown

"Retire from your job, but never retire your mind." –Unknown