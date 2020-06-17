50 Retirement Quotes That Will Resonate With Any Retiree
Need some retirement card ideas for your co-worker? We've found several retirement quotes and sayings that will fit their personality. Being a Boomer, my friends are beginning to retire or at least thinking about it. Honestly, sleeping in past 5:30 a.m. sounds heavenly. However, my alarm clock and I have several years before we can reach that point. The word "retirement" strikes a chord with all human beings. Some people can't wait for that Social Security or pension check to land in their mailboxes as they can head straight to the lake or mountains. Others couldn't imagine not working and will retire when they die. I, for one, happen to fall in the first category. While I love my job, I look forward to living life on my own time and having the freedom to travel with my husband, Kevin. Jean Chatzky sums it up for me: "Whether it's fly-fishing, taking your camper to the Everglades, or just traveling, everyone has got a little retirement dream."
Inspirational Retirement Quotes
"There is a whole new kind of life ahead, full of experiences just waiting to happen. Some call it 'retirement.' I call it bliss." –Betty Sullivan
"Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway." –Unknown
"Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save." –Will Rogers
"Often when you think you're at the end of something, you're at the beginning of something else." –Fred Rogers
"For many, retirement is a time for personal growth, which becomes the path to greater freedom." –Robert Delamontague
"Retirement is the only time in your life when time no longer equals money." –Unknown
"Retire from your job, but never retire your mind." –Unknown
Funny Retirement Quotes
"The best time to start thinking about your retirement is before the boss does." –Unknown
"A retired husband is often a wife's full-time job." –Ella Harris
"When a man retires and time is no longer a matter of urgent importance, his colleagues generally present him with a watch." –R.C. Sheriff
"Retirement is wonderful. It's doing nothing without worrying about getting caught at it." –Gene Perret
"Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren't going to get rid of me that way." –Betty White
"He who laughs last at the boss's jokes probably isn't far from retirement." –Unknown
"Retirement: That's when you return from work one day and say, 'Hi, Honey, I'm home—forever.'" –Gene Perret
"I enjoy waking up and not having to go to work. So I do it three or four times a day." –Gene Perret
"Retirement: It's nice to get out of the rat race, but you have to learn to get along with less cheese." –Gene Perret
"My father calls acting 'a state of permanent retirement with short spurts of work.'" –Chris Pine
Retirement Quotes About Age
"Don't act your age in retirement. Act like the inner young person you have always been." –J. A. West
"Stay young at heart, kind in spirit, and enjoy retirement living." –Danielle Duckery
"You have to put off being young until you can retire." –Unknown
"Retirement: When you stop lying about your age and start lying around the house." –Unknown
"My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned sixty and that's the law." –Jerry Seinfeld
"Retirement at sixty-five is ridiculous. When I was sixty-five I still had pimples." –George Burns
"Age is just a number, but retirement is one of the greatest gifts to mankind." –Unknown
"How do you know it's time to retire? It's when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it." –Unknown
"When men reach their sixties and retire, they go to pieces. Women go right on cooking." –Gail Sheehy
Retirement Quotes To Send Your Retiring Friend
"Retirement, a time to enjoy all the things you never had time to do when you worked." –Catherine Pulsifer
"Retirement: No job, no stress, no pay!" –Unknown
"Retirement isn't the end of the road, but just a turn in the road." –Unknown
"The best part about being retired is never having to request time off." –Unknown
"There's never enough time to do all the nothing you want." –Bill Waterson
"Say goodbye to tension and hello to your pension." –Unknown
"Retirement: World's longest coffee break." –Unknown
Quotes For Those Who Don't Want To Retire
"The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender." –Vince Lombardi
"The trouble with retirement is that you never get a day off." –Abe Lemons
"We spend our lives on the run: we get up by the clock, eat and sleep by the clock, get up again, go to work—and then we retire. And what do they give us? A bloody clock!" –Dave Allen
"I find the biggest trouble with having nothing to do is you can't tell when you are done." –Unknown
"I will not retire while I've still got my legs and my make-up box." –Bette Davis
"I need to retire from retirement." –Sandra Day O'Connor
"I wanted to have more time to play and reflect, but I find retirement more stressful than having a nice, steady job because I have to make decisions about where I want to be." –Walter Cronkite
"I'm always announcing my retirement. I'm still not retired." –Dick Van Dyke
"Choose a work that you love and you won't have to work another day." –Confucius
"Well, I didn't grow up with that word 'retirement' as part of my consciousness. I didn't grow up with professionals that retired. I thought retiring was when you are tired and go to bed." –Ruby Dee
Retirement Quotes For Those Who Are Ready To Retire
"Retirement means doing whatever I want to do. It means choice." –Dianne Nahirny
"A lot of our friends complain about their retirement. We tell 'em to get a life." –Larry Laser
"Working people have a lot of bad habits, but the worst of these is work." –Clarence Darrow
"I'm not just retiring from the company; I'm also retiring from my stress, my commute, my alarm clock, and my iron." –Hartman Jule
"I have never liked working. To me a job is an invasion of privacy." –Danny McGoorty
"My retirement plan is to get thrown into a minimum security prison in Hawaii." –Julius Sharpe
"There are some who start their retirement long before they stop working." –Robert Half