Rent Winnie the Pooh's Home in the Original Hundred Acre Wood on Airbnb!

This too-cute “Bearbnb” was constructed in celebration of the 95th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh.

Airbnb and Disney have teamed up to celebrate the 95th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh with an unbearably cute vacation destination.

We can't even believe we're saying this, but Winnie the Pooh's house in the Hundred Acre Wood is on Airbnb!

Situated in England's Ashdown Forest—the real-life inspiration for A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood—the custom-built "Bearbnb" was curated by longtime Winnie the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond.

Winnie the Pooh House Airbnb Credit: Henry Woide

"I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E. H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories," Raymond, who is also hosting the listing, said in a news release. "The 'Bearbnb' is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honoring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years."

The adorable little house is built with exposed tree branches wrapped around the doorway with "Mr. Sanders" inscribed above. It also includes bespoke wallpaper designed by Raymond, kitchen cupboards stocked full of "hunny" pots, and countless charming references to the original Pooh tales.

Winnie the Pooh Bedroom Airbnb Credit: Henry Woide

The modest house is fully outfitted for guests to enjoy a relaxing family stay, including a double bed on the ground floor, and a mezzanine area with two comfortable single beds. During each stay, guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge, and enjoy locally sourced hunny-inspired meals.

"Winnie the Pooh is a childhood jewel beloved by families the world over. This year, the original books celebrate their 95th anniversary," Catherine Powell, Airbnb Global Head of Hosting, said in a news release. "What better way to commemorate A.A. Milne's classic work than with these two once-in-a-lifetime stays in the original Hundred Acre Wood. A perfect place to do nothing. As Pooh said, "doing 'Nothing' often leads to the very best Something.'"

Booking for stays on September 24 and 25 open September 20. Please note that the house is bookable for residents in the UK only. Oh, bother!