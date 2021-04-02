20 Quotes About Time Passing
No matter how hard we try, time goes on.
Time always seems to be flying by, with no possibility of slowing down. It's difficult to shake the feeling that time is fleeting. It seems that there is either not enough time, or too much time wasted, but never is it just the right amount. But take it from us: It's time to toss that mindset out the door and begin to live in the moment. Take advantage of time and own it. We often work our whole lives to try and slow down time, whether that's in the form of appearances, opportunities, or relationships. The best thing we can do for ourselves is to let that idea go and accept that the progression of time is inevitable and what makes life interesting. It brings about new possibilities, new understanding, and fresh starts. If it feels like time isn't on your side, or if you've been working to embrace the fleeting nature of it, these quotes will offer comfort and wisdom into how to make peace with the passing of time.
“Seize the day, then let it go.” – Marty Rubin
“I give you this to take with you: Nothing remains as it was. If you know this, you can begin again, with pure joy in the uprooting.” – Judith Minty
“Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana.” – Anthony G. Oettinger
“Time is free, but it's priceless. You can't own it, but you can use it. You can't keep it, but you can spend it. Once you've lost it you can never get it back.” – Harvey Mackay
“The future starts today, not tomorrow.” – Pope John Paul II
“It’s strange how time can make a place shrink, make its strangeness ordinary.” – Veronica Roth
“The future is something which everyone reaches at the rate of sixty minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is.” – C.S. Lewis
“Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.” – Marthe Troly-Curtin
“Life isn’t a matter of milestones, but of moments.” – Rose Kennedy
“Whether it’s the best of times or the worst of times, it’s the only time we’ve got.” – Art Buchwald
“The present time has one advantage over every other – it is our own.” – Charles Caleb Colton
“Time does not pass, it continues.” – Marty Rubin
“You have got to own your days and live them, each one of them, every one of them, or else the years go by and none of them belong to you.” – Herb Gardner
“No matter how much time passes, no matter what takes place in the interim, there are some things we can never assign to oblivion, memories we can never rub away.” – Haruki Murakami
“Although we try to control it in a million different ways, the only things you can ever really do to time are enjoy it, or waste it. That’s it.” – A.J. Compton
“Time flies over us, but leaves its shadow behind.” – Nathaniel Hawthorne
“Yesterday is but today’s memory, and tomorrow is today’s dream.” – Khalil Gibran
“The more sand has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it.” – Niccolo Machiavelli
“Time is a brisk wind, for each hour it brings something new.” – Paracelsus
“One day, you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.” – John Green