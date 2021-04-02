20 Quotes About Time Passing

No matter how hard we try, time goes on.

By Sierra Guardiola
April 02, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: MirageC / Getty Images

Time always seems to be flying by, with no possibility of slowing down. It's difficult to shake the feeling that time is fleeting. It seems that there is either not enough time, or too much time wasted, but never is it just the right amount. But take it from us: It's time to toss that mindset out the door and begin to live in the moment. Take advantage of time and own it. We often work our whole lives to try and slow down time, whether that's in the form of appearances, opportunities, or relationships. The best thing we can do for ourselves is to let that idea go and accept that the progression of time is inevitable and what makes life interesting. It brings about new possibilities, new understanding, and fresh starts. If it feels like time isn't on your side, or if you've been working to embrace the fleeting nature of it, these quotes will offer comfort and wisdom into how to make peace with the passing of time.

Credit: Southern Living

 “Seize the day, then let it go.” – Marty Rubin

Credit: Southern Living

“I give you this to take with you: Nothing remains as it was. If you know this, you can begin again, with pure joy in the uprooting.” – Judith Minty

Credit: Southern Living

“Time flies like an arrow; fruit flies like a banana.”  – Anthony G. Oettinger

Credit: Southern Living

“Time is free, but it's priceless. You can't own it, but you can use it. You can't keep it, but you can spend it. Once you've lost it you can never get it back.” – Harvey Mackay

Credit: Southern Living

“The future starts today, not tomorrow.” – Pope John Paul II

Credit: Southern Living

“It’s strange how time can make a place shrink, make its strangeness ordinary.” – Veronica Roth

Credit: Southern Living

“The future is something which everyone reaches at the rate of sixty minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is.”  – C.S. Lewis

Credit: Southern Living

“Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.” – Marthe Troly-Curtin

Credit: Southern Living

“Life isn’t a matter of milestones, but of moments.” – Rose Kennedy

Credit: Southern Living

“Whether it’s the best of times or the worst of times, it’s the only time we’ve got.” – Art Buchwald

Credit: Southern Living

“The present time has one advantage over every other – it is our own.” – Charles Caleb Colton

Credit: Southern Living

“Time does not pass, it continues.” – Marty Rubin

Credit: Southern Living

“You have got to own your days and live them, each one of them, every one of them, or else the years go by and none of them belong to you.” – Herb Gardner

Credit: Southern Living

“No matter how much time passes, no matter what takes place in the interim, there are some things we can never assign to oblivion, memories we can never rub away.” – Haruki Murakami

Credit: Southern Living

“Although we try to control it in a million different ways, the only things you can ever really do to time are enjoy it, or waste it. That’s it.” – A.J. Compton

Credit: Southern Living

“Time flies over us, but leaves its shadow behind.” – Nathaniel Hawthorne

Credit: Southern Living

“Yesterday is but today’s memory, and tomorrow is today’s dream.” – Khalil Gibran

Credit: Southern Living

“The more sand has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it.” – Niccolo Machiavelli

Credit: Southern Living

“Time is a brisk wind, for each hour it brings something new.” – Paracelsus

Credit: Southern Living

“One day, you’re 17 and you’re planning for someday. And then quietly, without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life.” – John Green

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com