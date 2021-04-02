20 Quotes About Time Passing

Time always seems to be flying by, with no possibility of slowing down. It's difficult to shake the feeling that time is fleeting. It seems that there is either not enough time, or too much time wasted, but never is it just the right amount. But take it from us: It's time to toss that mindset out the door and begin to live in the moment. Take advantage of time and own it. We often work our whole lives to try and slow down time, whether that's in the form of appearances, opportunities, or relationships. The best thing we can do for ourselves is to let that idea go and accept that the progression of time is inevitable and what makes life interesting. It brings about new possibilities, new understanding, and fresh starts. If it feels like time isn't on your side, or if you've been working to embrace the fleeting nature of it, these quotes will offer comfort and wisdom into how to make peace with the passing of time.