35+ Quotes About Courage to Motivate and Inspire

Fairytales and folklore would have us believe that courage is reserved for superheroes and crusaders. But it's simpler than that. Courage is often found in the quiet moments with no audience. It's a teenager fighting through anxiety, a single mom providing for her family, or someone standing up for what they believe. Though sometimes life happens, and we don't feel particularly courageous. Read through these quotes about courage in the moments you need inspiration and strength to get through life's inevitable struggles. Quotes about strength and courage will help to fill your heart and lift your head in the weak moments. Read through the list of sayings and hold on to the one that speaks to your soul. With a wide range of authors and speakers included, you're sure to find something just right. Inspirational courage quotes could be just what you need in this season; let them awaken your inner strength.