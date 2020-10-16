35+ Quotes About Courage to Motivate and Inspire
Fairytales and folklore would have us believe that courage is reserved for superheroes and crusaders. But it's simpler than that. Courage is often found in the quiet moments with no audience. It's a teenager fighting through anxiety, a single mom providing for her family, or someone standing up for what they believe. Though sometimes life happens, and we don't feel particularly courageous. Read through these quotes about courage in the moments you need inspiration and strength to get through life's inevitable struggles. Quotes about strength and courage will help to fill your heart and lift your head in the weak moments. Read through the list of sayings and hold on to the one that speaks to your soul. With a wide range of authors and speakers included, you're sure to find something just right. Inspirational courage quotes could be just what you need in this season; let them awaken your inner strength.
"I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear."
― Nelson Mandela
"Courage isn't having the strength to go on – it is going on when you don't have strength."
― Napoleon Bonapart
"Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow."
― Mary Anne Radmacher
"It is not the strength of the body that counts, but the strength of the spirit."
― J.R.R. Tolkien
"Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway."
― John Wayne
"Courage doesn't happen when you have all the answers. It happens when you are ready to face the questions you have been avoiding your whole life."― Shannon L. Alder
"Real courage is doing the right thing when nobody's looking. Doing the unpopular thing because it's what you believe, and the heck with everybody."
― Justin Cronin
"Courage to me is doing something daring, no matter how afraid, insecure, intimidated, alone, unworthy, incapable, ridiculed or whatever other paralyzing emotion you might feel. Courage is taking action….no matter what. So you're afraid? Be afraid. Be scared silly to the point you're trembling and nauseous, but do it anyway!"
― Richelle E. Goodrich
"Courage is about learning how to function despite the fear, to put aside your instincts to run or give in completely to the anger born from fear. Courage is about using your brain and your heart when every cell of your body is screaming at your to fight or flee – and then following through on what you believe is the right thing to do."
― Jim Butcher
"Pride is holding your head up when everyone around you has theirs bowed. Courage is what makes you do it."
― Bryce Courtenay
"Courage is the complement of fear. A man who is fearless cannot be courageous. He is also a fool."
― Robert A. Heinlein
"Because no matter what they say, you always have a choice. You just don't always have the guts to make it."
― Ray N. Kuili
"Have courage for the great sorrows of life and patience for the small ones; and when you have laboriously accomplished your daily task, go to sleep in peace. God is awake."
― Victor Hugo
"Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point, which means at the point of highest reality. "
― C.S. Lewis
"We have to be braver than we think we can be, because God is constantly calling us to be more than we are."
― Madeleine L'Engle
"Everyone has talent. What's rare is the courage to follow it to the dark places where it leads."
― Erica Jong
"There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me."
― Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice
"It's your life; you don't need someone's permission to live the life you want. Be brave to live from your heart."
― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart
"You need to have faith in yourself. Be brave and take risks. You don't have to have it all figured out to move forward."
― Roy T. Bennett
"He who jumps into the void owes no explanation to those who stand and watch."
― Jean-Luc Godard
"Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right. These are the magic keys to living your life with integrity."
― W. Clement Stone
"Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently."
― Maya Angelou
"Confront the dark parts of yourself, and work to banish them with illumination and forgiveness. Your willingness to wrestle with your demons will cause your angels to sing."
― August Wilson
"Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage."
― Anais Nin
"No matter how long you train someone to be brave, you never know if they are or not until something real happens."
― Veronica Roth, Insurgent
"A man with outward courage dares to die; a man with inner courage dares to live."
― Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching
"Life is not about living the safer option. Life is about living a life worth living."
― Robert Thier
"Great occasions do not make heroes or cowards; they simply unveil them to the eyes of men. Silently and perceptibly, as we wake or sleep, we grow strong or weak; and last some crisis shows what we have become. "
― Brooke Foss Westcott
"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."
― Winston Churchill
"You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, 'I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along."
― Eleanor Roosevelt
"Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave."
― Mary Tyler Moore
"We don't develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity."
― Barbara De Angelis
"Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy." ― Dale Carnegie
"Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time."
― Maya Angelou
"To share your weakness is to make yourself vulnerable; to make yourself vulnerable is to show your strength."
― Criss Jami
"Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren't always comfortable, but they're never weakness."
― Brené Brown