25 Questions You Should Ask Your Mother
For critical answers, Southerners always turn to She Who Knows All.
You want to know how to change a flat tire? Sure, Dad can handle that. How to find online deals on your game day attire? Your older sister—or maybe your younger one—is your go-to. But for life's truly burning questions—like where Great Aunt Sissy's third cousin's second husband is buried—there is one source and one source only: Mama.
Want answers to the following questions? Just ask your mother. (We've already asked ours.)
HOME & GARDEN
- 1. Does it REALLY matter how I fold a fitted sheet?
- 2. What was that stuff you used to call "bluing"?
- 3. How do you fold your towels so they look like a department store display?
- 4. Why did my pink hydrangea turn blue?
MAMA'S IN THE KITCHEN
- 5. Why won't the crust stay on my fried chicken?
- 6. Can you teach me how to flute a pie crust?
- 7. Will you give me your pound cake recipe? (She will, but only if you promise to follow it EXACTLY.)
- 8. How do you can green beans, tomatoes, pickles . . .?
- 9. Would you show me how to make your famous [FILL IN DISH HERE]?
- 10. Can you freeze potato salad? Because it would be great if you could go ahead and make lots and lots of yours so we can still enjoy it when . . . you know . . .
- 11. Will you teach me how to bake your red velvet cake? I promise to pay attention this time.
NEEDLE & THREAD
- 12. Will you teach me how to make a slipcover?
- 13. Will you teach me how to quilt?
- 14. Will you teach me how to cross-stitch?
- 15. Will you teach me how to make drapes?
- 16. Will you teach me how to hem a skirt?
FAMILY RELATIONS
- 17. How did you and Daddy get together?
- 18. Why the heck couldn't I be an only child?
- 19. Why on earth did you have just one child?
- 20. Why did you have another boy/girl?
- 21. How did you put up with me when I was a teenager?
- 22. Who are all these unnamed people in our family albums?
- 23. Will you tell me your secret for being happy no matter what?
- 24. How did you ever finish a college degree with all of us kids running around?
- 25. Would you do it all again?
