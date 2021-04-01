The Queen's Gambit Is Being Adapted Into a Musical
Players at the ready!
Dust off your chess set, because your latest Netflix obsession is making its way to the stage. The story of The Queen's Gambit, a novel-turned-miniseries that was released on Netflix last year, is going to get a musical adaptation. As reported by Playbill, "Walter Tevis's 1983 novel The Queen's Gambit, centered around a woman who becomes one of the world's greatest chess players, is being turned into a musical. Level Forward has announced it won the rights to adapt the novel for the stage."
The Netflix series stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy from Kentucky who goes on to compete internationally and eventually dominate the world of chess. The cast also includes Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Marielle Heller, and Moses Ingram. The scripted series was a smash hit for Netflix and had over 62 million viewers in its first few weeks on the platform. It also garnered several awards, including the Golden Globes for Best Limited Series or Television Film and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for Taylor-Joy.
Keep an eye out for more information on the development of the musical, including who will be writing the book, music, and lyrics, as well as the eventual casting news. Head over to Netflix to watch (or re-watch) the series
