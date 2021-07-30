Quaker Chewy Bars and Andy Grammer Raise $200,000 to Send Kids to Summer Camp with New Song

Earlier this year Quaker Chewy, an American snack staple, announced a partnership with the American Camp Association to help kids be able to attend summer camp who otherwise might not get the chance. They recruited the assistance of singer-songwriter and pop sensation, Andy Grammer to create a brand-new summer anthem. Grammer, in turn, put out a call of action to America to send him their best camp-themed lyrics for him to choose from and create a great new ditty for the whole family to enjoy.

With every eligible lyric submitted, the Quaker Chewy Play Fund donated $1, up to a maximum of $200,000 for scholarships to camp. Well, America, you did it. Your song-writing prowess earned the full $200,000 donation. The American Camp Association is the first recipient of the Quaker Chewy Play fund, which aims to support organizations and missions that help enrich children's lives through play.

"Quaker Chewy recognizes the pivotal role that play has in a child's life and is committed to making it more equitable," Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and CMO of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release.

A representative for the brand told Southern Living that "according to the American Camp Association nearly 25% of summer camps are located in the South, serving more than 6.3 million campers. With the donation from the Quaker Chewy Play Fund, they'll be awarding 450 scholarships to kids in the southern states next summer!"

As the dad of two girls himself, it's not lost on Grammer just how badly our children need an escape. "We're really social creatures and we really need to be around each other. And it's been really hard. And camp is a seemingly outdoor, safe situation."

Once the lyric submissions came in, Grammer and a very special assistant got to work. "I printed them all out and put them all over the floor of my studio. And started compiling with my daughter where they should go to write this song," he told Southern Living. And that would be oldest daughter, Louisiana, or Louie for short. (Yes, we noticed that Southern nod as well.)

WATCH: Texas Organization Offers Young Girls Summer Camp in a Box

Andy Grammer and Daughter for Quaker`s Camp Chewy Credit: Michael Simon

And now the fruits of their labor, as well as all of you who've submitted lyrics can be heard in Grammer's new single, "C.A.M.P." Check out the adorable video below, featuring Grammer and his daughter.