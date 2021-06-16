Quaker Chewy Partners With America Camp Association to Send Hundreds of Kids in Need to Summer Camp
Singer and songwriter Andy Grammer kicks things off with a camp-themed songwriting contest, with the Quaker Chewy Play Fund donating $1 for every eligible lyric submission.
If you went to summer camp as a child, you know how special the experience was from learning new sports to forging incredible friendships. And, of course, there was the draw of being away from your parents.
Now, Quaker Chewy wants to help the current generation of youngsters experience the bliss of camp. Maybe in your childhood, mom or dad snuck a Quaker Chewy chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin granola bar in your bag before sending you on your way to camp? Maybe grabbing a s'mores Quaker Chewy granola bar these days still reminds you of gathering around the campfire roasting S'mores at camp? As a brand that has long embraced the concepts of play and fun in our daily lives, Quaker Chewy has now announced that it will be working hard to ensure hundreds of kids who otherwise couldn't afford to go to summer camp can experience this joy next summer.
To that end, the brand is teaming up with renowned singer and songwriter Andy Grammer and the American Camp Association to create a songwriting challenge to raise money for the Quaker Chewy Play Fund, which will donate $1, up to $200,000 (with a minimum donation of $50,000), for every eligible lyric submission, to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund.
For Grammer's part, he'll be writing the new summer camp anthem with individuals nationwide invited to submit their camp-inspired lyrics on ChewyCampTrack.com now through June 30. The Quaker Chewy Play Fund will help provide scholarships for up to 500 kids to attend summer camp next summer, and you may also hear the lyric you entered in the final cut of Grammer's tune.
"In my house, we sing all day, every day. My daughters and I make up songs for everything from doing the dishes, to eating our vegetables, to bath time," said Grammer in a Quaker Chewy press release sharing the news of the songwriting extravaganza. "I am proud to partner with Quaker Chewy to combine my passion for songwriting with the spirit of play to help bring attention to this important initiative to provide more kids with the quintessential play-filled experience by sending them to summer camp."
"Quaker Chewy recognizes the pivotal role that play has in a child's life and is committed to making it more equitable," added Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and CMO of Quaker Foods North America, in the same statement. "By contributing to Quaker Chewy's Camp Track song, we're encouraging families to spend time playing together while also helping to fund scholarships for the American Camp Association to send more children to summer camp."
WATCH: Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry Surprises Nashville Firefighter Who Lost Home With $15,000
We can't wait to flex our songwriting muscles and enter a lyric for this challenge with a good cause. Here's another sweet bonus: Now through September 17, when you purchase a specially marked box of Quaker Camp Chewy Granola bars in-store, you can enter the code from inside your box at CampChewy.com for a chance to win one of 400+ Quaker Camp Chewy Prize Kits. We're definitely taking this as our official excuse to pick up a Quaker Chewy variety pack. Snack break, then songwriting break, friends.