36 Pumpkin Patch Captions, Because Life's About To Get Gourd

Is it really autumn in the South without an annual trip to your local pumpkin patch? We think not.

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Updated July 21, 2021
Credit: Getty/Elizabethsalleebauer

As the temperature drops and pumpkin spice begins to overtake the grocery stores and coffee shops once again, we can't help but start to plan the perfect day trip to the pumpkin patch. Where else can you find fresh apple cider donuts, corn mazes, hayrides, and countless opportunities for adorable fall photos all in the same place? Sign us up. And, of course, these Instagram-worthy photos can only be elevated by the perfect pumpkin patch captions. Whether you're looking for something funny, inspirational, or clever, we've got you covered with 36 pumpkin quotes. Take a look through the list, and choose the one that speaks to you. Go with "pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes" for something short and sweet, or "let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about" for a more humorous caption. You can't go wrong!

Credit: Southern Living

Pumpkin is the spice of life

Credit: Southern Living

Get yourself a pumpkin. It will never ghost you

Credit: Southern Living

There's no such thing as getting lost in a pumpkin patch

Credit: Southern Living

I'm no Cinderella, but I know that pumpkins are magical

Credit: Southern Living

Follow the pumpkin patch road

Credit: Southern Living

Pumpkin patches turn me into a kid in a candy store

Credit: Southern Living

Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes

Credit: Southern Living

One pumpkin a day keeps the witches away

Credit: Southern Living

You are the pick of the patch

Credit: Southern Living

At this point my blood type is pumpkin spice

I've never met a pumpkin I didn't like

Credit: Southern Living

Go big or gourd home

Credit: Southern Living

Fa-boo-lous

Credit: Southern Living

Boo-tiful

Credit: Southern Living

You're gourdgeous

Credit: Southern Living

I'm hollow inside

Credit: Southern Living

Hey Jack, this really is a hollow-ween for you!

Credit: Southern Living

Carving out fun

Credit: Southern Living

Here's the scoop - without you, my brains would turn to mush!

Credit: Southern Living

Orange you pumped for halloween?

Credit: Southern Living

Oh my gourd. I love fall.

Credit: Southern Living

Have a gourd time on Halloween

Credit: Southern Living

Happy Hollow-ween

Credit: Southern Living

Let's carve out some fun this October! 

Credit: Southern Living

The smashing pumpkins

Credit: Southern Living

Squash goals

Credit: Southern Living

I'm a pun-king

Credit: Southern Living

Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about

Credit: Southern Living

Let's spice things up

Credit: Southern Living

Pumpkin spice and everything nice

Credit: Southern Living

Life is gourd

Credit: Southern Living

I'm ahead of the carve.

Credit: Southern Living

Looking gourd-geous, darling! 

Credit: Southern Living

Whatever spices your pumpkin

Credit: Southern Living

When life gives you pumpkins, make pie.

Credit: Southern Living

You struck a gourd with me

