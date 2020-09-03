36 Pumpkin Patch Captions, Because Life's About To Get Gourd

As the temperature drops and pumpkin spice begins to overtake the grocery stores and coffee shops once again, we can't help but start to plan the perfect day trip to the pumpkin patch. Where else can you find fresh apple cider donuts, corn mazes, hayrides, and countless opportunities for adorable fall photos all in the same place? Sign us up. And, of course, these Instagram-worthy photos can only be elevated by the perfect pumpkin patch captions. Whether you're looking for something funny, inspirational, or clever, we've got you covered with 36 pumpkin quotes. Take a look through the list, and choose the one that speaks to you. Go with "pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes" for something short and sweet, or "let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about" for a more humorous caption. You can't go wrong!