36 Pumpkin Patch Captions, Because Life's About To Get Gourd
Is it really autumn in the South without an annual trip to your local pumpkin patch? We think not.
As the temperature drops and pumpkin spice begins to overtake the grocery stores and coffee shops once again, we can't help but start to plan the perfect day trip to the pumpkin patch. Where else can you find fresh apple cider donuts, corn mazes, hayrides, and countless opportunities for adorable fall photos all in the same place? Sign us up. And, of course, these Instagram-worthy photos can only be elevated by the perfect pumpkin patch captions. Whether you're looking for something funny, inspirational, or clever, we've got you covered with 36 pumpkin quotes. Take a look through the list, and choose the one that speaks to you. Go with "pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes" for something short and sweet, or "let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about" for a more humorous caption. You can't go wrong!
Pumpkin is the spice of life
Get yourself a pumpkin. It will never ghost you
There's no such thing as getting lost in a pumpkin patch
I'm no Cinderella, but I know that pumpkins are magical
Follow the pumpkin patch road
Pumpkin patches turn me into a kid in a candy store
Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes
One pumpkin a day keeps the witches away
You are the pick of the patch
At this point my blood type is pumpkin spice
I've never met a pumpkin I didn't like
Go big or gourd home
Fa-boo-lous
Boo-tiful
You're gourdgeous
I'm hollow inside
Hey Jack, this really is a hollow-ween for you!
Carving out fun
Here's the scoop - without you, my brains would turn to mush!
Orange you pumped for halloween?
Oh my gourd. I love fall.
Have a gourd time on Halloween
Happy Hollow-ween
Let's carve out some fun this October!
The smashing pumpkins
Squash goals
I'm a pun-king
Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about
Let's spice things up
Pumpkin spice and everything nice
Life is gourd
I'm ahead of the carve.
Looking gourd-geous, darling!
Whatever spices your pumpkin
When life gives you pumpkins, make pie.
You struck a gourd with me